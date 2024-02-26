Josh Classen's forecast: Snow ends, but the cold sticks around

The heaviest snow is done (for Edmonton and area), but we'll continue to see some blowing snow through this morning.

Wind speeds of 15-20 km/h this morning will continue to produce wind chill near -30 C as temperatures hold steady around -20 C this morning.

We're not expecting to warm up much today (or Tuesday), temperatures should be around -18 C through this afternoon.

The wind should back off to around 5-10 km/h this afternoon, giving a wind chill near -22 C.

The cold airmass that dropped in will hang around for several days.

Monday and Tuesday will be the coldest days, but we'll see highs in the -8 to -12 range for Wednesday to Sunday.

So, after a lengthy string of mild/warm February days, we'll end the month on a cold spell.

Milder air will start to move in next week, but temperatures may not get back to highs around zero until the end of next week.

Back to the snow, we're getting rough estimates of 10-20 cm in the Edmonton region.

This has definitely been the most significant snowfall of the season in the city.

Prior to Sunday, the city had only received 22 cm of snow the entire winter.

So, parts of the region have had as much snow in the past 24 hours as they received over the previous three months.

There may be a few pockets of flurries later this week (slight risk Thursday), but it doesn't appear we'll get another big dump of snow.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Snow tapering off this morning. Staying cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: NE 15-20 this morning, becoming 5-10 km/h this afternoon.

Temperature steady near -18 most of the day, wind chill near -30 this morning.

Tonight - Cloudy.

9pm: -20

Tuesday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -12

Temperature climbing to -5 in the evening, then cooling after midnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -8

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -11

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -12