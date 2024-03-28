Josh Classen's forecast: Snow's back, but warmth returns for the weekend

Another "spring swing" is upon us.

After hitting a high of 11 C in Edmonton on Wednesday, the cold front has brought some snow to the region and we'll stay slightly below 0 C through Thursday.

Edmonton's sitting on the northern edge of the snow zone, so we'll probably see a bit more accumulation in southern parts of the region. All told, 3 to 6 cm across most of the area still looks likely.

Slightly higher accumulations are anticipated south of the city and elsewhere in Alberta, the highest snowfall amounts will be in the northeast (near Cold Lake) and back through the foothills. Those regions are still expected to get around 10 cm (with a bit more in a few spots).

Most of the Edmonton and area snow will fall this morning and then we'll see it either end or significantly ease up this afternoon/early evening.

After today, the next chance of precipitation doesn't come until the middle of next week.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side through Friday (near -10 C in the morning and slightly below 0 C in the afternoon).

BUT...milder air starts to move back in over the weekend.

It'll be a chilly start to Saturday, but we should climb to a high of 3 C or 4 C in the afternoon.

We're back close to 10 C for a high on Easter Sunday and then up in the 10 C to 15 C range for Monday/Tuesday.

LONG Range outlook: A slight cooldown moves in after Tuesday as daytime highs slip back to the 2 C to 7 C range for the middle-to-end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Light snow this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries this afternoon.

3 to 6cm likely.

High: -1

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early in the evening.

9pm: -3

Friday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13