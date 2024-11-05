Josh Classen's forecast: Snow's here...but probably not for long

We have some light snow, accumulating mainly on rooftops and grassy areas in the Edmonton region this morning.

Based on radar, it looks like areas just south and west of the city will get more accumulation than areas to the northeast (pretty much as expected).

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark through this morning, so there isn't a hard freeze taking place. But...roads, sidewalks and parking lots are probably at least "slick" and, in some spots, icy.

The commute home should be a little faster than the morning commute.

The snow zone is moving to the south and should be out of the Edmonton area by mid to late this morning. Then, we'll get a bit of clearing for this afternoon.

Wind is expected to pick up by mid-morning and I'm anticipating northwest 20 km/h gusting to around 40 km/h for midday and early this afternoon...then easing this evening.

Temperatures probably won't move much through the day. We'll hold steady near 0 C through the morning and then get to around 3 C for an afternoon high.

Wednesday's a bit more of an uncertainty. I'm going with a high of 6 C. But, realistically...I think it could be anywhere between 4 and 8 C (so I've split the difference).

Given the fact we're not going to end up on the higher end of the snow accumulation possibility (I was forecasting 1 to 5 cm possible), this snow won't last long.

An upper ridge moves in for the end of the week and brings back some double-digit daytime highs for Thursday/Friday.

That ridge will shift off to the southeast through the weekend, so we'll be in a bit of a cooling trend Saturday/Sunday. Temperatures are still expected to be above average, but not quite as warm as Thursday/Friday.

I'm going with highs near 8 C on Saturday and around 5 C on Sunday (as always, I'm just trying to be within two degrees of the actual high).

Cooler air drops in for next week with daytime highs near 0 C and a chance of some late-day flurries or snow on Monday (Remembrance Day).

I don't have a lot of confidence in that precipitation forecast this far out, but it's at least worth mentioning at this point.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Snow ending this morning. Some clearing this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 this morning and early this afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight. Light wind.

9pm: 0

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 5