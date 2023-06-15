Josh Classen's forecast: Soggy start, with some afternoon sunny breaks
Steady rain over the Edmonton area Wednesday night and carrying through into Thursday morning has produced some BIG rainfall totals.
Up to 6:30 a.m., most of the city and surrounding area has picked up 25 to 50 mm with more to come before noon.
A band about 100 km wide from roughly Athabasca south to Red Deer has received similar amounts with 50 to 90 mm in some areas between Red Deer and Wetaskiwin.
So, this was certainly the soaker we were expecting.
However, you don't have to go too far east to find significantly less (or no) rainfall last night and this morning.
Areas from Vegreville to Lloydminster should pick up some moisture later today as the system slowly shifts east.
Further west, the Edson area got hit with some heavier rain Tuesday night, but didn't pick up much (or any) moisture last night.
The rain should move out of the Edmonton region by mid to late morning and we'll see some sunny breaks this afternoon.
Temperatures will get to around 18 C and after a gusty morning, the wind will back off later today.
There's a slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the area early this evening. But, I think most of the region will miss out on that.
Watch for some fog patches to develop Friday morning in central and north-central Alberta, then partly cloudy skies for most of Friday.
THEN...some sun and temperatures back into the low 20s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible around supper-time Friday in the Edmonton area.
Northern Alberta gets a better chance of precipitation Friday as an area of low pressure moves eastward across the north.
The weekend's still a bit uncertain in regards to the Sunday precipitation.
Saturday should be a "mix of sun and cloud" with a high near 19 C. BUT...there is a slight risk of a spotty shower in the morning/midday.
That risk of showers/thunderstorms increases through the late afternoon/early evening hours.
Sunday could go either way - it'll definitely be cooler (afternoon high in the mid teens). It could just be a few scattered showers...OR...it could be some periods of steadier rain.
We'll hopefully have a better handle on that by tomorrow. For now, I'm going with a 60 per cent chance of showers for the Edmonton area on Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Periods of rain ending by late this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.
Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning, easing through the afternoon.
High: 18
Tonight - Slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening.
Otherwise, just a few clouds. Light wind.
9pm: 15
Friday - Morning fog patches, then Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 23
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
30% chance of scattered showers early in the day.
60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 19
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 16
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 16
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 15
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Soggy start, with some afternoon sunny breaks
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Prairie preservation: Agreement would see ranch south of Lethbridge protected
A push to protect more than 22,000 hectares of Prairie land located south of Lethbridge needs your help.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
Tornadoes spotted northeast of Lethbridge in Iron Springs, Enchant area
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.
-
Crown presses Joseph Thauberger for true version of story that led to brother's death
The Joseph Thauberger murder trial resumed Wednesday with the accused on the stand for the second straight day.
-
Riders CEO says changes have been made to help address affordability issues for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to improve to 2-0 on the young Canadian Football League (CFL) season Friday night when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for their 2023 home opener. President and CEO Craig Reynolds says some changes have been made to make games more affordable.
-
City of Regina to provide portable washroom in Victoria Park
The City of Regina will provide a 24-hour portable washroom in Victoria Park, which is expected to primarily serve those living on the streets.
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Man falls to death from window of Toronto hotel after police interaction
The SIU has been called in after a man fell to his death following an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford 'not in favour' of York Region becoming one city
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is 'not in favour' of consolidating York Region into one big city.
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Smog from forest fires reaches several Quebec regions, including Montreal
Some 127 forest fires remain active in Quebec on Thursday morning, and their smoke is expected to cover a large part of the province during the day.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery may remain closed for Father's Day
With Father's Day quickly approaching, anxiety is rising among many family members who may be unable to visit grave sites at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery on Sunday.
-
CTV News Ottawa wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV News Ottawa has won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for "Best Newscast" in a large market for coverage of the devastating derecho storm in May 2022.
-
Bill Carroll receives Lifetime Achievement Award
One of the biggest names in Canadian talk radio, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his contributions to the industry.
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Three teens charged with attack on disabled man in Guelph
Three Guelph teens have been charged with kicking and hitting a man, who was disabled and homeless, while he was sleeping on his motorized scooter last fall.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an "equitable approach."
-
Ontario's top court dismisses Millard, Smich conviction appeals in Bosma murder
Multiple murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich had their convictions upheld on Wednesday for the killing of Tim Bosma, with Ontario's top court ruling they had been treated fairly at trial.
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
-
New Costco location coming to Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg's western edge.
-
Employees vote in favour of Manitoba's first ever cannabis collective agreement: union
Over 100 cannabis workers in Manitoba have voted overwhelmingly in favour of signing a new collective agreement, making it the first of its kind in the province.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after weekend fight in Brandon: police
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a man's death in Brandon over the weekend.
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
First at 4:30: CTV Vancouver Island launches live, hyper-local newscast
The CTV Vancouver Island newsroom is taking a new approach to delivering news to islanders, launching a live newscast weekdays at 4:30 p.m.
-
Homicide investigation launched after 4 found dead inside Prince Rupert home
Police say the bodies of four people were found inside a home in Prince Rupert Tuesday night.