Josh Classen's forecast: Soggy start, with some afternoon sunny breaks

Steady rain over the Edmonton area Wednesday night and carrying through into Thursday morning has produced some BIG rainfall totals.

Up to 6:30 a.m., most of the city and surrounding area has picked up 25 to 50 mm with more to come before noon.

A band about 100 km wide from roughly Athabasca south to Red Deer has received similar amounts with 50 to 90 mm in some areas between Red Deer and Wetaskiwin.

So, this was certainly the soaker we were expecting.

However, you don't have to go too far east to find significantly less (or no) rainfall last night and this morning.

Areas from Vegreville to Lloydminster should pick up some moisture later today as the system slowly shifts east.

Further west, the Edson area got hit with some heavier rain Tuesday night, but didn't pick up much (or any) moisture last night.

The rain should move out of the Edmonton region by mid to late morning and we'll see some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperatures will get to around 18 C and after a gusty morning, the wind will back off later today.

There's a slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the area early this evening. But, I think most of the region will miss out on that.

Watch for some fog patches to develop Friday morning in central and north-central Alberta, then partly cloudy skies for most of Friday.

THEN...some sun and temperatures back into the low 20s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible around supper-time Friday in the Edmonton area.

Northern Alberta gets a better chance of precipitation Friday as an area of low pressure moves eastward across the north.

The weekend's still a bit uncertain in regards to the Sunday precipitation.

Saturday should be a "mix of sun and cloud" with a high near 19 C. BUT...there is a slight risk of a spotty shower in the morning/midday.

That risk of showers/thunderstorms increases through the late afternoon/early evening hours.

Sunday could go either way - it'll definitely be cooler (afternoon high in the mid teens). It could just be a few scattered showers...OR...it could be some periods of steadier rain.

We'll hopefully have a better handle on that by tomorrow. For now, I'm going with a 60 per cent chance of showers for the Edmonton area on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Periods of rain ending by late this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning, easing through the afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - Slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Otherwise, just a few clouds. Light wind.

9pm: 15

Friday - Morning fog patches, then Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

30% chance of scattered showers early in the day.

60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 15