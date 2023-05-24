Josh Classen's forecast: Some sun, light wind, no smoke. What's not to like about today?

It's shaping up to be a beautiful late-May day in Edmonton and area.

Good air quality (as the smoke cleared out Tuesday), some sun, light wind and a high of 19 or 20 C.

Similar setup tomorrow, although some of the smoke modelling suggest we MIGHT see a bit of increased haze Thursday afternoon.

There's a good degree of uncertainty with that, though. I hope to have a better handle on it later today.

Daytime highs have been above average for EVERY day so far this month (in Edmonton).

In fact...the month as a whole is running about SIX degrees warmer than "normal."

But, with today's average high climbing to 19 C, it looks like we're in for a couple "average" days in the city.

We're starting this Wednesday with temperatures in single digits (but still slightly above the average morning low for this time of year) and we'll warm to around 19 or 20 C for a high this afternoon.

Thursday (as mentioned previously) looks like a similar scenario.

The city's only had five days this month that haven't hit at least 20.0 C so we may add to that today and tomorrow.

But, we're back into the low to mid 20s for Friday through Sunday.

The precipitation outlook for the weekend is a little uncertain. For now, I'll keep it as a chance for late-day showers/thunderstorms on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: W 10-15 km/h

High: 19

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm:

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23