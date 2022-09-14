Josh Classen's forecast: Some sun, some haze and mild temperatures

It's shaping up to be another day with sun (and some haze) with a high just above 20 C.

Conditions should be very similar to Tuesday. We'll be right around 15 C by noon in Edmonton and we should be 20 to 22 C from about 4-7 p.m.

That temperature pattern will repeat itself Thursday/Friday.

BUT...we'll probably have some extra cloudcover on Thursday, especially in the morning.

There's a chance for some scattered showers in the mountain parks today (particularly, further south).

Thursday also has a chance of showers in western Alberta from just north of Hinton/Edson down through the Red Deer area.

One or two of those showers may push through the Edmonton area late Thursday evening.

The Friday night/Saturday outlook remains a bit of an uncertainty.

Modelling has been back and forth on the potential for showers or rain in the Edmonton area.

We should have a better handle on this tomorrow. For now, I'll go with a chance of some evening showers in the area Friday and a chance of morning showers/light rain on Saturday.

Temperatures also look like they'll slip back to around average (highs near 17 C) this weekend.

Early next week brings a bit more of a cooldown with morning lows in the 4 or 5 C range and highs in the low to mid teens.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny (with some high-level haze)

High: 22

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning, Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of a shower late in the evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Then, a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14