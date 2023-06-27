Josh Classen's forecast: Staying hot and unsettled all week

Hot and unsettled conditions across most of central and northern Alberta for the next few days.

In Edmonton, we'll hit afternoon highs in the 26 to 30 C range and mornings should be in the 14 to 18 C range.

That'll persist through Friday and then we'll see temperatures drop a bit for the weekend.

Saturday should still be quite warm with a high in the 21 to 26 C range.

Sunday's afternoon high will likely be closer to 20 C.

Looking further down the road: Next week's daytime highs will likely be in the mid to upper 20s.

So...no sustained cooling.

As for precipitation, we're not anticipating any heavy and steady "rain."

Instead...it's a chance of hit-and-miss showers and/or thunderstorms.

That action is most likely to develop in areas north and west of Edmonton later today. But, there's a slight risk of seeing one or two cells pop up near the city.

The same goes for Wednesday.

Thursday's probably the city's best chance at getting an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Although, even Friday and Saturday have at least a "chance".

Don't go cancelling evening plans or sporting activities just yet. It'll need to be a "game time" decision every evening for the next couple of days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Slight risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 27

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 21

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evenign shower.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21