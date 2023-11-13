Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm all week
The long-range outlook is pointing towards some colder air dropping in early next week. But...for this week, the warm spell continues.
Temperatures have hit highs of 8 C for the past three days and we'll be right around highs of 8 C again today and Tuesday.
Wednesday "cools" slightly to a high of 3 or 4 C.
BUT...then we're in the 10 C range for highs Thursday-Saturday in Edmonton.
Still no sign of snow for the Edmonton area in the next five or six days.
However, we'll have some snow in the mountains today and in northwestern Alberta.
Looks like parts of the Peace Country could get 2 to 5 cm of snow through the day.
There's a low-pressure system in that part of the province and that'll sweep into northeastern Alberta tonight.
So, the Fort McMurray area gets a chance of some light snow tonight.
Further south, there's a chance of some mixed precipitation in east-central Alberta this evening.
It doesn't look like we'll see any of that precipitation in the Edmonton region (although, there's a slight risk of some showers or wet flurries briefly this evening).
The bigger issue for the Edmonton region could be the wind. Gusts in the 40-50 km/h range are possible this evening and overnight.
Looking LONG Range - The modelling has been fairly consistent in projecting a return to more "normal" or possibly "colder-than-average" temperatures somewhere around Nov. 21.
I don't think it's locked in just yet. BUT...it does look likely that we'll have daytime highs drop into the 0 to -5 C range by early-to-mid next week.
AND...early next week might also bring a bit of snow to the Edmonton region.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.
High: 7
Tonight - Partly cloudy. Breezy.
9pm: 1
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 9
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 11
Saturday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 9
