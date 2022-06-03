Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm AND dry, but turning breezy

It'll be another sunny and warm day in Edmonton and across much of central and north-central Alberta.

We'll get to the 24 C range this afternoon in the city BUT the wind will start to pick up.

It shouldn't be too strong this morning. By this afternoon, though, we're looking at SE 20 with some gusts to around 30 km/h.

Now...the 20-something daytime highs should stick around through the weekend.

But, it looks like the breezy conditions will hang around as well.

We'll get some increased cloudcover in the Edmonton area on Saturday. That'll likely hold our daytime high to 20 or 21 C.

Wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with gusts to around 40 km/h are likely through the day.

Sunday's probably breezy as well. But, we'll see the sun break through the clouds and a high near 22 C.

That's a bad combination for wildfires/grassfires over the next few days.

Monday's our wildcard and POTENTIALLY brings a bit of moisture to the area.

BUT...I'm not entirely convinced that we get much/anything. We'll see how the pattern develops over the next few days.

Right not, I'm not getting TOO excited about the prospect of rain at this point.

There's also a chance of a brief, spotty shower Saturday evening in the area.

(That won't amount to much/anything.)

Elsewhere:

Areas from Grande Cache southeast to Rocky Mountain House will probably see some showers and possible a thunderstorm on Saturday.

Southern Alberta and the foothills and moutain parks get rain on Sunday (probably a good soaker for some areas).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 30 this afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight. Breezy.

9pm: 17

Saturday - Partly cloudy early in the morning, then Mostly cloudy.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40 range.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23