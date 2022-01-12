Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm, but watch for the precipitation risk

The temperature hit 6 C in Edmonton on Tuesday and should get a handful of degrees above 0 C again today.

BUT...the warmer air has also brought in the risk of freezing rain.

Morning temperatures are below 0 C at the surface, but the warmer air aloft means precipitation will fall as rain (or wet snow in some spots) and then freeze on contact with roads and sidewalks.

Patchy freezing rain is a possibility in the Edmonton region this morning.

Areas just northeast of the city have the highest risk of seeing some of that freezing rain before the morning is done.

It's Thursday morning that freezing rain looks like a real problem for Edmonton and area.

The band of precipitation is expected to stretch from Grande Prairie southeast through Edmonton, with some areas getting heavier, wet snow and regions closer to Edmonton getting freezing rain or wet snow.

At this point, rain looks more likely than snow for Edmonton.

So...watch for updates later today.

But, here's a heads-up that the morning commute Thursday could be significantly impacted.

Sunny on Friday and then warm with partly cloudy skies Saturday.

We're still looking at a cooldown for next week with daytime highs dropping back below 0 C by Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of rain/snow mix this morning.

Slight risk of some patchy freezing rain in the area.

High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -2

Temperature falling to -5 around midnight and then climbing overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning. Risk of freezing rain.

40% chance of some flurries in the afternoon.

Morning: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2