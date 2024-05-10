Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm right through the weekend

Temperatures broke the 20-degree mark on Thursday and should break the 25-degree mark this afternoon in Edmonton.

We have an upper ridge over much of the province helping keep skies fairly clear, but that ridge will move off this weekend as a low-pressure system sweeps across northern Alberta.

We'll likely get some increasing cloudcover overnight and early Saturday in north-central and central Alberta, giving way to sunshine for the afternoon.

After hitting the mid 20s today, we'll be in the low 20s for afternoon highs through the weekend.

Temperatures will drop out of the 20s and afternoon highs will return to the mid to upper teens starting Monday and continuing through all of next week.

A low-pressure system develop in southern Alberta on Monday and brings a good chance of showers or light rain to central and southern parts of the province (including Edmonton).

That rain moves into eastern Alberta Monday night and may stretch as far north as Fort McMurray.

Once again, it looks like the Peace Country gets missed by the moisture. That region remains extremely dry and probably doesn't get any significant precipitation over the next five to seven days.

For the Edmonton region, we have a slight chance of a scattered shower late Sunday, a very good chance of some showers/rain on Monday and then another chance of showers next Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind this morning, a bit gusty this afternoon.

Becoming 15-20 km/h with gusts around 30.

High: 26

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 21

Saturday - Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17