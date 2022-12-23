Josh Classen's forecast: Still cold, but we're past the bottom of the deep freeze

Edmonton hasn't been above -20 since Sunday. But, there's a good chance we'll get a degree or two above -20 later today.

The problem will be the wind. We're expecting it to be around 15 km/h this morning and then 20 km/h midday and this afternoon.

So, wind chills will still be in the mid -30s this morning, and around -28 to -31 this afternoon.

That's better than what we've been through the past three days. But, it's still COLD.

It might be JUST mild enough to get the Extreme Cold Warning cancelled, though. The criteria is wind chill of at least -40 for two or more hours.

I don't think we'll meet that today, so you may see ECCC leave the warning for parts of the province, but end it for the Edmonton region and a few other spots.

Temperatures climb a bit more this weekend. It's not going to get "warm," but it IS getting milder.

Edmonton should get to the mid teens on Saturday afternoon and around -13 Sunday afternoon.

It's Mon/Tue that we see a return to the -5 range for highs.

Precip outlook:

There's a band of snow from Grande Cache southeast toward Rocky Mountain House and down into the Pincher Creek area this morning.

As that front moves east, we might see a few flurries in the Edmonton region midday or early this afternoon.

Areas around Red Deer look to have a better chance midday and this afternoon, so keep that in mind if you have plans hit the QE2 today, you'll probably encounter some blowing snow for at least part of the trip.

Edmonton gets a better chance of some snow (or ice pellets) Saturday evening.

AND...IF we DO get that precipitation, it could help push temperatures up to around -12'ish late Saturday evening.

There's also a decent chance of some light snow falling in the morning Christmas Day.

At this point, it looks like there might be a couple centimetres of accumulation, maybe 2-6 cm (and probably on the lower end of that range for most areas).

Tuesday of next week could bring a heavier snowfall.

On a personal note, this is my last WxBlog of the year. I hope you and your families & loved ones have a wonderful holiday season.

I'll be back to work Jan. 9.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible midday and early this afternoon.

Wind: SE 15 this morning, becoming SE 20 km/h this afternoon.

Wind chill near -35 this morning and around -28 this afternoon.

Afternoon High: -19

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries overnight.

Light wind.

9pm: -19

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of late-afternoon flurries.

Light wind.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16

60% chance of snow or ice pellets Saturday evening.

If it SNOWS: Temperature climbing close to -12 in the late evening.

If it DOESN'T SNOW: Temperature slowly cools through the evening/overnight.

Sunday - 60% chance of morning flurries, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -4

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow starting late in the day.

Significant accumulation possible.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow early in the day.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -7