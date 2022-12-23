Josh Classen's forecast: Still cold, but we're past the bottom of the deep freeze
Edmonton hasn't been above -20 since Sunday. But, there's a good chance we'll get a degree or two above -20 later today.
The problem will be the wind. We're expecting it to be around 15 km/h this morning and then 20 km/h midday and this afternoon.
So, wind chills will still be in the mid -30s this morning, and around -28 to -31 this afternoon.
That's better than what we've been through the past three days. But, it's still COLD.
It might be JUST mild enough to get the Extreme Cold Warning cancelled, though. The criteria is wind chill of at least -40 for two or more hours.
I don't think we'll meet that today, so you may see ECCC leave the warning for parts of the province, but end it for the Edmonton region and a few other spots.
Temperatures climb a bit more this weekend. It's not going to get "warm," but it IS getting milder.
Edmonton should get to the mid teens on Saturday afternoon and around -13 Sunday afternoon.
It's Mon/Tue that we see a return to the -5 range for highs.
Precip outlook:
There's a band of snow from Grande Cache southeast toward Rocky Mountain House and down into the Pincher Creek area this morning.
As that front moves east, we might see a few flurries in the Edmonton region midday or early this afternoon.
Areas around Red Deer look to have a better chance midday and this afternoon, so keep that in mind if you have plans hit the QE2 today, you'll probably encounter some blowing snow for at least part of the trip.
Edmonton gets a better chance of some snow (or ice pellets) Saturday evening.
AND...IF we DO get that precipitation, it could help push temperatures up to around -12'ish late Saturday evening.
There's also a decent chance of some light snow falling in the morning Christmas Day.
At this point, it looks like there might be a couple centimetres of accumulation, maybe 2-6 cm (and probably on the lower end of that range for most areas).
Tuesday of next week could bring a heavier snowfall.
On a personal note, this is my last WxBlog of the year. I hope you and your families & loved ones have a wonderful holiday season.
I'll be back to work Jan. 9.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible midday and early this afternoon.
Wind: SE 15 this morning, becoming SE 20 km/h this afternoon.
Wind chill near -35 this morning and around -28 this afternoon.
Afternoon High: -19
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries overnight.
Light wind.
9pm: -19
Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
40% chance of late-afternoon flurries.
Light wind.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -16
60% chance of snow or ice pellets Saturday evening.
If it SNOWS: Temperature climbing close to -12 in the late evening.
If it DOESN'T SNOW: Temperature slowly cools through the evening/overnight.
Sunday - 60% chance of morning flurries, then a Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -13
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -4
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow starting late in the day.
Significant accumulation possible.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow early in the day.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -7
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as more than 189,000 lose power in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
BREAKING | 3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural centre in a bustling Paris neighbourhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
'I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan,' Brittney Griner asks supporters
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
Calgary
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Kempe strikes in OT, Kings top Flames after giving away lead
Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A fire that left one person dead at a Saskatoon motel was caused by “improper disposal of smoking material”, the fire department said.
Regina
-
'Community getting back out': Regina mayor says big events in 2022 helped rebuild tourism
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said 2022 was a year of change for the city, as it worked towards building community back up from COVID-19 restrictions and addressing homelessness.
-
'It was home for them': Community rallies with donations for displaced residents after apartment fire
Residents have joined together to collect donations for 10 individuals, including two children, who were displaced by an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.
-
What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
Here's what you need to know about cancellations and delays at the Regina International Airport.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
Toronto
-
Toronto braces for major winter storm as Tory warns that cleanup could take several days
It could take several days to dig out from a major winter storm that has already closed schools across the GTA and upended holiday travel plans for some Torontonians.
-
List of GTA school cancellations during holiday winter storm
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is bracing for a big winter storm beginning tomorrow and some school boards are cancelling classes and buses ahead of the Christmas holidays.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 189,000 in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
-
Montreal, Laval legal aid lawyers going on strike during the holidays
Without an agreement with Quebec for the renewal of their collective agreement, legal aid lawyers in Montreal and Laval will strike over the next few days.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The province is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
-
'We need to fly home': Students stranded in Winnipeg airport amid flight cancellations
Flight complications sweeping across the country are making it difficult for people to come home for the holidays.
-
Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extremely cold' wind chill values: ECCC
Areas in both northern and southern Manitoba are experiencing frigid temperatures and extremely cold wind chill values as we head into the holiday weekend.
Vancouver
-
Warnings grow for transit users as Metro Vancouver braces for freezing rain
With a winter storm warning in effect, those hoping to use Metro Vancouver transit services Friday morning are being warned to prepare for considerable delays for buses and the SkyTrain.
-
'Truly cold air mass' shatters dozens more B.C. weather records
There were dozens more cold weather records broken across British Columbia on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm to bring more snow, freezing rain to Vancouver Island
Another winter storm system is bearing down on Vancouver Island as residents are still grappling with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures. Environment Canada upgraded its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.
-
Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Man charged after hit-and-run crash near Nanaimo injures woman, dog
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 34-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year.