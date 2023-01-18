Josh Classen's forecast: Sun makes rare appearance on 'average' day
Cool, but right around average in Edmonton this morning and this afternoon.
The average high and low are -5 C and -14 C. We're starting the day in the -13 C range and should climb to around -6 C this afternoon with some sunshine.
A developing southwesterly flow should help to push in some milder air Thursday-Saturday and we're still expecting to be near 0 C Thursday afternoon and slightly above zero Friday and Saturday.
Fog advisories continue for eastern Alberta and the Grande Prairie region with dense fog in many of those areas.
That should start to lift by mid-morning in those regions and we're not dealing with much in the way of fog around the Edmonton region. Finally...some sunshine today and Thursday.
It likely won't be clear blue skies today, but we'll at least see SOME sun. Thursday is shaping up to be clearer.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we have a slight risk of some precipitation in north-central Alberta on Saturday that could be "wet" precipitation. So...depending on the timing, it could be a shower OR a bit of freezing rain.
It doesn't look like anything TOO significant at this point. But, we'll keep an eye on it and update the situation in the coming days.
NOTE: Those of you who are twitter users will probably already know that today will make a bit of history in Edmonton.
Today will be our 52nd consecutive day without a high above 0 C. We have had "positive" temperatures in the city since Nov 27.
That ties for the third-longest stretch on record.
Several accounts have been tweeting about this, but original credit goes to the always brilliant @yegwxnerdery.
The longest stretches of consecutive days without getting above 0 C are:
- 1956: 83 days
- 1950: 67 days
- 1978: 52 days
- **2023: 52 days
- 1952: 48 days
- 1916: 46 days
I think we'll probably take sole possession of 3rd place tomorrow and then the streak will likely end Friday or Saturday.
Despite that lengthy stretch of sub-zero highs, January has been a couple degrees warmer than average. However, December was about seven degrees colder than average.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: -6
Tonight - Cloudy periods.
9pm: -10
Temperature dropping to around -13 overnight and then slowly rising after midnight.
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
7am: -9
Afternoon High: -2
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 2
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and/or freezing rain.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: -2
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -6
