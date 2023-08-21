Josh Classen's forecast: Sun today gives way to clouds Tuesday, Wednesday

A mild outlook for temperatures in the short term turns warmer by the end of the week in the capital region.

It doesn't look like it'll rain non-stop tonight/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday, but each of those days has at least a "risk" of showers.

The best bet for moisture looks to be Wednesday, especially late in the day.

After a weekend with daytime highs of 17 C and 19 C, we should get back to slightly above 20 C in the city this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies with the possibility for a bit of high-level haze in the area today.

Air quality readings are in the "low risk" range, so it doesn't appear much smoke is making it's way down to the surface and the AQHI forecast is for "low risk" conditions through the next 24 to 48 hours.

Northern Alberta and the mountain parks are under air quality advisories, however.

Moisture streaming north toward Alberta will mostly affect the southern part of the province today and tomorrow.

However, some of the modelling does put some showers near Edmonton late tonight/early Tuesday morning.

There may be a few scattered showers near or just WSW of the city Tuesday as well.

So, no heavy and steady rain in the next 24 to 48 hours, but a chance of some scattered showers.

A new low-pressure system develops over western Alberta on Wednesday and tracks east in conjunction with an upper level low.

That brings us our best chance for some periods of steadier rain late Wednesday and possibly into early Thursday morning.

Behind that system, high pressure will move in and it's looking fairly sunny and much warmer for Friday and the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 17 to 21 C range Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday's in the 19 to 22 range for a high.

Friday through Sunday should all hit the low to mid 20s in the afternoon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. A bit of haze.

High: 21

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight. 30% chance of a late shower.

9pm: 18

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers or periods of rain

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24