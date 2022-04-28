Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier and warmer with a high of 13 C

wxblog April 28 2022

Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada

After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.

