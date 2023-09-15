Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and a weekend warm spell

A cool start to the day, but we'll climb into the 20s this afternoon and the warm air is sticking around through the weekend.

An upper ridge slides through today and tomorrow. So...sunny skies and afternoon highs near 25 C.

There's a little "disturbance" in that upper level pattern and the ridge collapses a bit Sunday.

Expect a bit more cloud in central and northern Alberta on Sunday, but it doesn't look like anyone's going to get showers or rain.

Temperatures should hit the 21-25 C range Sunday afternoon. I've split the difference and gone with a 23 C in my forecast.

Cooler air drops in for next week as an upper trough settles in across the province.

Daytime highs in the 14 to 18 C range are likely for the first half of next week (maybe even all of next week).

The pattern looks dry for Edmonton and surrounding areas next week. Southern Alberta gets some precipitation Tuesday/Wednesday and there's probably some snow in the mountains next week.

But, it doesn't look like there's much of a rain risk in north-central and northern Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 24

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud..

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15