Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild...but gusty

The mild streak continues through the weekend. Daytime highs in the mid teens for the next few days in Edmonton (a handful of degrees above average).

It took a while for the clouds to clear on Thursday, but the sun did finally break through and we'll stay sunny today and Saturday morning.

Then, some increasing cloud from the west Saturday afternoon.

Wind will play a big factor today and Saturday. We're stuck between an area of high pressure to the east and an upper low to the west.

So...the flow is coming in out of the south and it should get rather gusty this afternoon, tonight and through much of Saturday.

I'm thinking we'll get wind speeds around 15-20 km/h with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range midday today and this afternoon.

Wind typically tapers off in the evening, but it doesn't look like that'll happen tonight. In fact, we'll probably see gusts increase a bit overnight.

Gusts near 40 km/h with sustained southeasterly wind around 15-20 km/h continues through the morning and early afternoon hours Saturday and then FINALLY the wind will back off Saturday evening.

By then...most of the remaining leaves should be off the trees.

Sunday's shaping up to be the nicer of the two days this weekend. Sunshine, calmer and a bit warmer.

Looking LONG Range: The next chance of precipitation in the Edmonton area is Tuesday. That'll also be the coolest day next week.

Temperatures have a chance to get back into the 15-20 C range Wednesday/Thursday. So, it's unlikely...but there IS a chance of one more 20-degree day this year. Thursday looks to have the best shot at that.

Morning lows in the city continue to be above 0 C. That doesn't mean there won't be a bit of patchy frost in some neighbourhoods. But, most of the city should stay frost-free for another week.

Cooler conditions (highs in the 5 to 10 C range) look likely for the last few days of October.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and through the afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - Clear. Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 or 50 km/h.

9pm: 10

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 much of the day, tapering off by late afternoon/evening.

Partial solar eclipse from roughly 9:15-11:45am

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15