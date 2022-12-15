Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild. Enjoy it while it lasts

Another nice mid-December day in the Edmonton region with temperatures climbing to around -5 C by noon and up to a high in the -2 C or -3 C range mid-afternoon.

Temperatures dropped pretty quickly through the early evening hours Wednesday. I don't think we'll see the same thing today.

We'll probably still be around -5 C at 6 p.m and -8 C at 9 p.m.

(Yesterday went from -2 C in the early afternoon to -9 C at 6 p.m. and -12 C at 9 p.m.)

Friday's looking mild as well. But, there's no major change to the long-range outlook.

That means we're still expecting cold air to spill in through the day Saturday and a lengthy deepfreeze will take hold through all of next week.

Daytime highs near -20 C for Sunday/Monday. Daytime highs in the -22 C to -26 C range for Tuesday-Thursday.

Morning lows near or in the -30s all week.

This will be far colder and will last several days longer than any of the cold spells we had in November and early December.

If you're looking for a comparable: We could very likely be dealing with a deep freeze that resembles the one from late December of last year.

(Temperatures didn't get above -20 C for seven consecutive days and a few mornings in the -30s from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2021).

I think we'll PROBABLY pull out of the coldest area by Christmas. Some models hint at a quick warm-up. I think we're PROBABLY still on the chilly side from Christmas Eve and Day with a better chance for some milder conditions sometime around the 27th.

At least, that's my thinking as of what I'm seeing right now.

As for snow - Edmonton and area probably ends up with several centimetres of total accumulation (probably somewhere in the 3 to 7 cm range).

BUT...it won't all come in one shot. It'll be slow and steady light snow starting late Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Watch for blowing snow on highways across central Alberta on Saturday as the wind gets a bit gusty.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: -3

Tonight - Increasing cloud.

9pm: -8

Temperature steady near -11 overnight and then rising early in the morning.

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of late-day flurries or light snow.

6am: -6

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Cloudy with flurries/light snow. Breezy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning: -19

Afternoon : -20

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -21

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -23