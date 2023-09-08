Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm all weekend

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the Edmonton region by midday and we'll get to the low 20s this afternoon.

That'll make this the warmest day since last Saturday (which was also the last time we got above 20 C in Edmonton).

It'll also be the coolest day until Wednesday of next week.

There IS a slight risk of a few brief and isolated showers in or near Edmonton early this evening.

Otherwise, just some clouds through the evening and then clearing overnight.

After today, we're not expecting much for cloudcover OR smoke in Edmonton and across the rest of central/north-central Alberta through the weekend.

Morning lows should be in the 9 C to 12 C range and afternoon highs will be in the 23 C to 26 C range Saturday-Tuesday in Edmonton.

Elsewhere in Alberta:

There IS still a smoke advisory in effect for the High Level region, but all other areas have had their advisories cancelled.

Cold Lake and area might see a brief, spotty shower this evening.

The other thing to keep an eye on is the risk of frost in parts of west-central and northwestern Alberta Saturday morning.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Some morning clouds, sunny in the afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Slight risk of a shower in the evening.

Clearing overnight.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Sunny with increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20