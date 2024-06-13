Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm, but not for long

Soak up some sunshine and warmth today. Temperatures will climb into the low 20s this afternoon in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Wind will be relatively light (10-15 km/h) and we won't see any late-day showers or thunderstorms in the city.

Parts of northern Alberta will continue to see some precipitation through today. A band of showers from around Peace River southeast to the St. Paul area will slowly move to the NNE.

The late-day storm risk returns to the Edmonton area Friday, potentially severe thunderstorms.

We'll be warm, but cloudier through the day Friday and thunderstorms will likely develop in the Drayton Valley area in the afternoon and then track northeast.

The most likely ETA for the Edmonton region would be 5 to 7 pm.

There's also a good chance for some showers or periods of rain late Saturday night and through Sunday morning.

We'll also see temperatures drop into the mid teens for afternoon highs this coming weekend.

Looking LONG range: Starting to get a bit more confident in a several-day stretch of "low to mid 20" highs starting middle of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 21

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 70% chance of an evening or overnight shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of morning showers/rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20