Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm right through the long weekend

The gusty wind and cooler temperatures are behind us and a warming trend develops today.

As an Upper Ridge sits over Alberta, we'll get clear skies and temperatures will climb WELL above average.

It was a frosty start to Friday for much of Alberta and some areas around Edmonton.

Officially, EnviroCan's Blatchford weather station and the province's "South Campus" stations (the two main "Edmonton" weather stations inside the Henday) stayed JUST above zero.

BUT...outlying areas slipped a handful of degrees below the freezing mark and I would guess that a few neighbourhoods of the city have had a touch of frost, too.

No frost risk looking ahead. Morning lows will be in the 5 to 8 degree range right through to Thursday of next week.

Daytime highs will be near 20 today and in the low 20s Sat/Sun/Mon. Tuesday should hit a high in the mid to upper teens. THEN...a bit of a cooldown with highs in the low to mid teens for the rest of next week.

It'll be the warmest Thanksgiving weekend since.........last year. Edmonton had highs of 22, 21 & 19 through the Thanksgiving long weekend of 2022.

That said, those weekend temperatures are a long ways above the average high of 14.

One more thing...

It's not only the Thanksgiving long weekend, it's also a solar eclipse weekend.

In Alberta, it won't be a total eclipse, but we can expect a partial eclipse starting around 10am and ending around noon.

Aside from that, it'll be sunny for the next few days. The next chance of precipitation in Edmonton doesn't come until Wednesday of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 20

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Mainly sunny. (Partial solar eclipse from 10am-Noon)

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13