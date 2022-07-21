Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, shower risk late tonight

Sunshine, light wind and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 20s again today.

There IS a risk of a late-night shower or thunderstorm, but I'll get to that in a moment.

Wednesday's high of 25.1 C was actually the "coolest" day since the previous Wednesday (July 13) when it only hit 23.6 C .

That was the only day out of the last week-and-a-half that had a high below 25 C.

So, nine out of the past 10 days have been 25+ C and we'll probably see a similar stat for the NEXT 10 days.

Tomorrow's expected to be right at 25 C, but maybe we stay JUST below.

Monday also has a chance to "only" get to 22 C or 23 C. I have 25 C in the my forecast for Monday as of now, and that's just due to the uncertainty about the rain risk for Monday morning.

That precipitation will play a big role in determining just how warm it gets in the afternoon.

Outside of those two days, every other day between now and the end of the July should top out in the 26 to 32 C range.

OK, back to the precipitation outlook:

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will move through northwest Alberta this morning and early afternoon, particularly the High Level region.

Areas closer to Peace River and Slave Lake may also see some precipitation, but the more organized activity will be further north.

The Fort McMurray region and areas just to the north of Lac La Biche/Cold Lake will get a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm later today and tonight.

In the Edmonton area, the risk of rain for the overnight period: If we're going to see anything develop, it should be in the 11 p.m.-2 a.m. window.

No severe weather anticipated, just a chance of a shower and/or thunderstorm.

Friday's shower and thunderstorm risk should stay in the foothills and southwest Alberta.

Although, areas near Red Deer could see a bit of activity late Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Tonight - Increasing cloud early in the evening. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

9pm: 24

Friday - Clearing in the morning. Then...Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27