Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny breaks and occasional showers
It's not going to rain non-stop for the next three days.
BUT...there's a good chance of some (take your pick on the adjective: occasional, spotty, hit-and-miss) showers or thunderstorms on numerous occasions over the next few days.
The most likely "wet windows" for Edmonton are:
- late this afternoon,
- Wednesday evening, and
- Thursday morning.
There are also chances outside of those times, but those are the most likely.
Here's the rundown:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of central, north-central and northeastern Alberta today.
Some early-morning showers in the Edmonton region will move out and we'll get some sunny breaks this morning.
Then...increasing cloud this afternoon.
The best chance for another round of hit -and-miss showers and thunderstorms is 4-8 p.m.
Again, just like yesterday, these storms probably won't blanket the entire city.
The highest risk of severe storms (large hail and damaging gusts) is in areas west of Edmonton from roughly Whitecourt/Edson southeast towards Rocky Mountain House.
I don't think we can rule out the risk of some small hail and powerful wind gusts in parts of the city, though.
We also have some showers and a few thunderstorms from Grande Prairie southeast to Wainwright this morning. So, much of north-central Alberta is getting at least a bit of precipitation to start the day.
That'll have many areas feeling a little "sticky" this afternoon as the humidity increases.
Temperatures are forecast to hit a high near 24 C in the Edmonton area, but it may feel a bit warmer because of the humidity.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms develop in western Alberta in the afternoon (again), with a risk of some isolated severe storms.
Those cells will move towards the Edmonton region late in the day. The best chance for some storms Wednesday in the city will be 6-10 p.m.
Thursday: Showers and periods of rain from Edmonton south to Calgary in the morning. Most of that moisture moves into east-central and northeastern Alberta midday and through the afternoon.
After what will likely be a wet start to the day, watch for a chance of some scattered thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.
High: 24
Tonight - 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.
Cloudy periods overnight.
9pm: 18
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of an afternoon shower.
60% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 23
Thursday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning.
Sunny breaks in the afternoon with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 19
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 23
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 25
Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny breaks and occasional showers
