Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, dry and getting hotter

The heat's coming back.

Edmonton had an average high of 27 C through May 1-5.

The past six days, May 6-11, have had an average high of 19 C.

BUT...we're back into the 20s today and should have afternoon highs in the 27 to 32 C range from Saturday through Tuesday.

That'll put Edmonton about 10 to 15 degrees above average for mid-May.

We'll be close to the record highs Saturday and Sunday, but I think those records are safe.

Monday will PROBABLY be a record-setting day and Tuesday will be close.

It won't just be hot down here at ground level. We also have also hot air moving in aloft.

So, instead of the heat generating late-day showers/thunderstorms...we'll get nothing but sunshine over the next few days.

There's a risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in eastern Alberta this afternoon.

But, the Edmonton area (and most of the province) won't see any significant chance of precipitation until Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

That's going to make for a very concerning weekend with regard to wildfires.

The past few days of "cooler" and wetter weather for most of central and north-central Alberta has provided a brief break for some fire crews.

BUT...it didn't completely put an end to the fire risk and most (if not all) of Alberta will likely be in a "Very High" or "Extreme" fire risk by the end of the weekend.

The most dangerous conditions are in northern Alberta, which hasn't seen much/any rain this past week.

Some of the hottest temperatures will be across the north this weekend AND it looks like it'll be windy as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 24

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27 ***record high: 29.5-1988

Sunday - Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28 ***record high: 31.1-1924

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 31 ***record high: 30.0-1934

Tuesday - Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Slight risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27 ***record high: 29.4-1959

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26