Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, hazy and hot today

The heat's back. After an extended period of cooler-than-average temperatures in Edmonton, we jumped back into the mid to upper 20s this past weekend (average high was 21 C).

AND...it's getting even hotter in the coming days.

Saturday hit 26 C in Edmonton, Sunday had a high of 27 C.

We'll be near 30 C today and Tuesday in the city. Wednesday and Thursday should be in the mid to upper 20s (similar to this past weekend).

Mornings will stay consistently warm with lows in the 14/15 C range for the next few days.

No significant chance of precipitation through the week.

We'll see what happens with an area of low pressure that develops over southern Alberta on Wednesday. But, at this point, it looks like all the precipitation should avoid the Edmonton region.

Smoke is expected to thicken up a bit later today and early Tuesday before clearing out.

We're expecting air quality readings in the "moderate risk" range for much of the next 24 hours.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny & hazy.

High: 29

Tonight - Increasing smoke.

9pm: 24

Tuesday - Smoky in the morning, easing in the afternoon.

Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23