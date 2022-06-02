Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, warm and dry start to June

Not much change to the weather pattern over the next three to five days in Edmonton and area.

More sun, more warm temperatures and not much of a rain risk.

Following a month that only had 23 mm of rain (half of the May average of 46 mm), there's no significant precipitation in the forecast for the region.

Other areas could see some.

There's a chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in northwestern Alberta and through the foothills later today.

Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House up through to Grande Prairie has a chance of showers and/or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening.

BUT...it sure doesn't look like any of that will make it's way into the Edmonton area OR into areas east and northeast of Edmonton that have had even less precipitation (compared to historical averages).

Rain begets rain, drought begets drought.

In the absence of a large moisture-laden system coming through, it gets really difficult for the atmosphere to "manufacture" precipitation after a prolonged dry spell.

For gardeners and homeowners, it means turning on the hose.

For farmers in those parched areas, it's becoming a much bigger concern (if it isn't already).

Temperatures will continue to top out in the 20s in Edmonton through the next seven to 10 days.

We hit 21 C Wednesday (June 1st) and it looks like the city will be in the 21 to 26 C range right through the end of next week and possibly longer.

Meteorological summer started June 1 and it's shaping up to be a slightly warmer-than-average start to the season.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny. Light wind.

High: 23

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 17

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24