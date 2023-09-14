Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and a weekend warming trend
Breezy and a high near 20 C in the Edmonton area this afternoon.
How thick the wildfire smoke will be is the big question. The modelling hasn't done a great job over the past 48 hours, but it does indicate hazier conditions in the area today.
The Air Quality Health Index reading is "low" early this morning, but we may see that increase to "moderate risk" later today.
Wind picks up by late morning and we're probably dealing with 15-20 km/h wind speed and gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.
The wind eases overnight and we'll stay well above 0 C in Edmonton.
BUT...there are parts of central and northern Alberta that could see some patchy frost develop Friday morning.
Some warmer air moves in for Friday and Saturday and PROBABLY Sunday.
I'm still going with highs in the 24-25 C range for Friday and the weekend.
But...there are some indications we may see some slightly cooler temperatures Sunday.
Friday and Saturday should easily get to the mid 20s. Sunday LIKELY gets to 24 C, but may end up closer to a high of 20 C depending on how things play out.
Monday is definitely looking cooler with a high in the mid to upper teens.
There's a weak and short-lived upper ridge that'll ripple across Alberta over the next few days and that collapses sometime Sunday or Monday.
A broad upper trough is expected to settle in for most (if not all) of next week and that'll keep temperatures cooler. Looks like Edmonton and area can expect highs in the 13 to 18 C.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny. Hazy.
Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h
High: 19
Tonight - Clear. Hazy.
9pm: 14
Friday - Mainly sunny. Smoke moving out.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 25
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 24
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 17
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 16
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and a weekend warming trend
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Why health officials aren’t calling new COVID-19 vaccines boosters anymore
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
WATCH | Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake
A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Arm Holdings shares rise 10 per cent in Wall Street's biggest initial public offering since 2021
Shares of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings rose 10 per cent in their stock market debut, in what is the largest initial public offering of shares in nearly two years.
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
Warrants issued for Cochrane man who prompted 'shelter in place' warning
Cochrane RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of a man who prompted a 'shelter in place' warning earlier this week.
-
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle: Calgary police
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after they were hit by a vehicle in northwest Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan considers notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school.
-
Here's why most SaskEnergy customers will see a bill decrease
SaskEnergy customers will see their monthly bills decrease by an average of $6.52 per month beginning Oct. 1., the province said in a news release.
-
Cab company banned from Saskatoon airport
A local cab company is at odds with the Saskatoon Airport after a court decision in August preventing them from serving airport customers.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan considers notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school.
-
Here's why most SaskEnergy customers will see a bill decrease
SaskEnergy customers will see their monthly bills decrease by an average of $6.52 per month beginning Oct. 1., the province said in a news release.
-
Regina city council votes against declaring 'houselessness emergency'
Regina city council voted against declaring a houselessness emergency in the Queen City on Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Coast guard suspends search for missing Newfoundland fisherman, police to take over
The Canadian Coast Guard has ended its search for a man who went missing after a cod fishing boat sank Tuesday off Newfoundland's northeast coast.
Toronto
-
'Should never be happening': 2 men fight on Highway 401 in road rage incident, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.
-
Bride says Toronto taxi company left disabled father-in-law 'stranded' at church for hours
A new bride is speaking out after she says a Toronto taxi company left her disabled father-in-law “stranded" on her wedding day, delaying the festivities for hours and leaving him "humiliated."
-
New batch of vaccines available in Ontario this fall
A new batch of vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV will be available in Ontario this fall.
Montreal
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Mohawk Mothers seek halt to excavation amid former Montreal hospital grave search
A group of Indigenous elders known as the Mohawk Mothers are in court today to stop drilling and excavation at the site of a former Montreal hospital where they think unmarked graves may be located.
-
Angela Price has tumour removed from groin, advocates for check-ups
Angela Price has had a tumour removed from the inside of her thigh, she announced in a series of stories on Instagram on Wednesday, describing the melanoma and all the procedures she's endured.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
-
'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means. City of Ottawa staff insist the sign wasn't posted by the city.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
New batch of vaccines available in Ontario this fall
A new batch of vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV will be available in Ontario this fall.
-
Three arrested at Kitchener drive-thru after alleged impaired driving
Waterloo regional police have arrested three people for drug-related charges after reports of possible impaired driving in a Kitchener drive-thru.
Northern Ontario
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
What you need to know about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine
As infections and hospitalization begin to rise, Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine for those over the age of six months.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government says all of its websites are currently down.
Vancouver
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
2 dead after possible 'neighbour dispute' in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say
Police are investigating a double-homicide in Chilliwack, B.C., that potentially stemmed from a dispute between neighbours.
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Vancouver Island
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
BCGEU joins the call for the province to implement vacancy control in B.C.
As B.C.’s housing crisis deepens by a lack of supply and ever increasing rental costs, a rally was held outside the legislature calling for vacancy control in the province.