Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and mild temperatures return

We're back to some sunshine in the Edmonton area after a gloomy Tuesday.

To the south, some flurries in the Red Deer region this morning. That should be done by mid-to-late morning.

In the northeast, a couple centimetres of snow in the Fort McMurray area through the day today.

A bit breezy in the Edmonton region, especially midday. But, temperatures will bounce back nicely.

We'll be a handful of degrees above 0 C this afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

Double-digit daytime highs are possible this weekend.

No "active" weather expected through the end of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton and surrounding area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mainly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7