Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and mild temperatures return

After a cloudy and slightly cooler-than-expected Remembrance Day, temperatures will bounce back up above the 5 C mark this afternoon.

Red Deer hit a high of 9 C on Monday, but that warmer air could quite make it far enough to hit Edmonton and we ended up with a high of 3 C yesterday.

Today, we should get to around 7 C for a high under sunny skies.

We've had some mild starts to November in the a couple of the past five years. Particularly, 2023 and 2021:

This November, we're running slightly warmer than last year and JUST behind 2021.

November 2021 had an average high of 7 C through it's first 12 days.

November 2023 had an average high of 6 C through it's first 12 days.

This year, we'll have an average high of about 6.5 C (if we get to 6 or 7 C for a high today).

We're expecting clouds to push back in for Wednesday, but temperatures should still get to 4 or 5 C for an afternoon high.

Then, a bit of a cooldown for Thursday through the weekend.

We'll still be slightly above average, though. Forecast highs are in the 1 to 4 C range and the average is around 0 C.

An area of low pressure will develop in near Red Deer late Wednesday and we'll have some snow across the northern edge of that system, which should be well to the north of Edmonton.

But, the Peace Country, Slave Lake and then the Bonnyville/Lac La Biche areas will likely see some snow starting Wednesday night in the northwest and then moving ENE through early Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 7

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers turning to wet snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3