Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and mild temperatures return
After a cloudy and slightly cooler-than-expected Remembrance Day, temperatures will bounce back up above the 5 C mark this afternoon.
Red Deer hit a high of 9 C on Monday, but that warmer air could quite make it far enough to hit Edmonton and we ended up with a high of 3 C yesterday.
Today, we should get to around 7 C for a high under sunny skies.
We've had some mild starts to November in the a couple of the past five years. Particularly, 2023 and 2021:
- This November, we're running slightly warmer than last year and JUST behind 2021.
- November 2021 had an average high of 7 C through it's first 12 days.
- November 2023 had an average high of 6 C through it's first 12 days.
- This year, we'll have an average high of about 6.5 C (if we get to 6 or 7 C for a high today).
We're expecting clouds to push back in for Wednesday, but temperatures should still get to 4 or 5 C for an afternoon high.
Then, a bit of a cooldown for Thursday through the weekend.
We'll still be slightly above average, though. Forecast highs are in the 1 to 4 C range and the average is around 0 C.
An area of low pressure will develop in near Red Deer late Wednesday and we'll have some snow across the northern edge of that system, which should be well to the north of Edmonton.
But, the Peace Country, Slave Lake and then the Bonnyville/Lac La Biche areas will likely see some snow starting Wednesday night in the northwest and then moving ENE through early Thursday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: 7
Tonight - Cloudy periods.
9pm: 3
Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 5
Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 2
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers turning to wet snow.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
John Horgan, who served as British Columbia's premier from 2017 to 2022 has died. He was 65.
What consumers need to know if Canada Post workers strike ahead of a busy holiday season
Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if the union and the company don't reach an agreement. Here are tips for shoppers and businesses.
FAA prohibits U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after a Florida Spirit flight was shot by gangs
The FAA prohibits U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after a Spirit flight was shot by gangs.
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Black market butter: What's behind the recent string of dairy thefts?
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Labour minister pushes for 'deal at the table' after Canada Post union issues strike notice
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says the federal government currently has no plans to intervene in negotiations after the union representing Canada Post workers issued a 72-hour strike notice.
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said Sunday.
Gorilla dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
Holiday festivals and Christmas events in Calgary this winter
If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary to take in.
CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter battling back injury, makes appearance at Remembrance Day event
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
Thousands attend Lethbridge’s Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
-
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Jelly Roll coming to Saskatoon in March
Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers initiate one-day strike
Saskatoon Public Library workers will be on strike Tuesday as part of ongoing contract negotiations with SPL.
Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw, driver charged
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
Jelly Roll coming to Regina's Brandt Centre in 2025
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
-
John Horgan, who served as British Columbia's premier from 2017 to 2022 has died. He was 65.
Two days after officials announced a teenager in B.C. had contracted Canada’s first-ever presumptive human case of avian influenza, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide an update Tuesday morning.
-
5 seriously injured after Hwy. 1 crash, including Good Samaritan who tried to help
Several people were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash that partially shut down Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., early Tuesday morning – including a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help.
-
60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run in Comox: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured on Monday.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Rock thrown at moving vehicle causes serious crash north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
Doug Ford calls Mexico 'backdoor' for Chinese cars, says Canada should sign bilateral trade deal with U.S.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.
-
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Quebec group not happy after Supreme Court deletes unilingual rulings from website
A Quebec civil liberties group says it intends to push forward with legal action after the Supreme Court of Canada responded to its translation demand by simply removing thousands of unilingual judgments from its website.
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
Icy spots possible Wednesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing
A mix of wet snow, rain, and drizzle continues across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to below freezing for most of the region. Any standing wet surfaces could turn icy early Wednesday morning.
-
Woman dies, two in hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole: Cape Breton police
A 19-year-old woman has died after she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a power pole in Howie Centre, N.S.
How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
23-year-old dead after assault on North End street: police
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.
Ottawa businesses brace for possible Canada Post strike before the holiday season
Postal workers could walk off the job or Canada Post could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday if they don't reach an agreement.
-
Two Ottawa community health centres apply to become HART hubs to support homelessness, addiction
Two Ottawa community health centres have announced their intention to open Homelessness and Addition Recovery Treatment (HART) hubs to support people experiencing homelessness and addiction.
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
'Justice for Kaylie': Dozens of supporters show up to northern Ont. man's court hearing
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
Asphalt truck rollover on Highway 400 exit ramp under investigation
Police closed the Highway 400 south exit ramp to Highway 88 in Bradford following a commercial vehicle rollover late Tuesday morning.
-
Police investigate alleged robbery at Barrie bus shelter
Police are investigating a report of a robbery after two suspects approached an individual waiting at a Barrie bus shelter Monday night.
-
University of Guelph working on new first-year residence
The University of Guelph says it will be building a new first-year residence as demand for student accommodation continues to put pressure on the school.
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
Former Sarnia, Ont. basketball coach arrested in connection to additional historical sexual offence charges
A former Sarnia basketball coach has been charged with additional charges in connection with two historical sexual offence investigations.
-
Skilled trades preparing for anticipated building bonanza
The need for skilled trades workers has not eased in the London region, despite a slowdown in construction elsewhere in the province.
Ont. woman arrested in Texas for stolen guns, prohibited rifle bound for Canada
An Ontario woman is facing multiple charges in Texas after deputies allegedly found stolen firearms, a prohibited rifle and ammunition in her possession during a traffic stop.
As Canada Post strike looms, Windsor businesses brace for potential disruptions
Ruth Hoang’s business relies heavily on e-commerce, with about 90 per cent of her sales coming from online orders.
-
Man charged in intimate partner violence case arrested for second bail breach
The man was initially arrested earlier this year and charged with assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats related to an incident of intimate partner violence.