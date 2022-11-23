Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine returns, warmth stays
Temperatures should get to around 4 or 5 C for a fifth consecutive day in Edmonton.
That's WAY above the average high for of -2 C and it's been a nice break from the colder weather that settled in for a few days earlier in the month.
However, that cold air is coming back. (I mean, it IS November after all.)
We'll start to see some cooling through the weekend. But, it's Monday-Friday that'll be way BELOW average. Daytime highs in the -10 to -15 C range are expected for much of next week.
That still leaves us with some warm air for the rest of THIS week.
AND...after a cloudy day yesterday, we should see some sunshine in the Edmonton region and across much of central and north-central Alberta today.
Showers and snow move into northwestern Alberta this evening and then slide east overnight.
Edmonton and area will be on the southern edge of the precipitation potential, but there IS a chance of some mixed precipitation or some showers overnight.
Temperatures should be right around the freezing mark overnight and then should slip slightly below 0 C early Thursday morning.
That could make for some slick conditions early Thursday.
BUT, Thursday's also shaping up to be our warmest day of the week with a high near 8 C in the afternoon.
We get another chance of some morning precipitation Friday. Again, it could be some showers OR some rain/snow mix.
And...again, we could be dealing with some less-than-ideal conditions on roads and sidewalks Friday morning.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 4
Tonight - Increasing cloud early this evening. Cloudy overnight.
30% chance of a scattered shower or some rain/snow mix in the area overnight.
9pm: 0
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Friday - 30% chance of some showers or rain/snow mix in the morning.
Clearing to Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 5
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -4
Monday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -8
