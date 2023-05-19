Josh Classen's forecast: Temperature AND smoke set to increase

After a break from the smoke on Thursday, we're expecting the air quality to get worse throughout today as the wind shifts to the northwest.

So, I think we'll be in the "moderate to high risk" range on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI).

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting an AQHI of seven for this afternoon, tonight and Saturday.

The timing of that smoke will likely be a factor in how warm it gets today (and again tomorrow).

I'm still going with highs of 27 C today and 28 C for Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton. But, if the smoke is REALLY thick, it could keep us a couple degrees cooler.

Precipitation outlook:

There's a risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in central and east-central Alberta.

The chance for the Edmonton area looks really low, so I've left it out of the forecast.

But, it's certainly a concern for east-central parts of the province. With a fire risk rating of "Extreme" for today, the last thing we need is lightning.

Saturday also features a slight chance of some scattered showers in the afternoon. Again, more areas will get missed than hit and any precipitation that does pop up won't amount to much.

Sunday afternoon has a good chance of showers/thunderstorms in western Alberta in the afternoon and some of that might move east towards the Edmonton and Red Deer regions Sunday evening.

The models continue to project some steadier rain on Monday in the Peace Country and central Alberta.

Edmonton may not get into that precipitation until later in the day on Monday, so I've bumped our forecast high back to just slightly above 20 C.

(But, the temperature will depend on the timing of the rain.)

So...we ARE still expecting some significant moisture early next week.

That could change in the coming days. But, as of now, the precipitation outlook for early next week remains promising.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy with increasing smoke.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Air quality health index in the moderate to high risk range this afternoon.

High: 27

Tonight - Smoke.

9pm: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy & smoky. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain developing in the afternoon and evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain in the morning.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18