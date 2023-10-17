Josh Classen's forecast: Temperatures above average all week
Cloudy and a little bit "cooler" for most of central and northern Alberta today. We'll still be warmer than average, though.
Showers and some periods of steadier light rain are likely for areas from are Slave Lake southeast through the Cold Lake/St. Paul region.
We're also getting some scattered showers in east-central Alberta and some steadier rain west and south of Calgary.
In the Edmonton area: A few scattered showers are possible this morning and/or early this afternoon. But, no signficant moisture is expected. We'll likely see some sunny breaks later in the day.
Temperatures will top out around 13 C in Edmonton today. But...warmer air starts to push in overnight.
Typically, the coldest temperatures are hit early in the morning (right around sunrise). Tonight, we'll hit a low of around 4 C near midnight and then start to "warm" overnight.
Morning temperatures Wednesday/Thursday are expected to be in the 7 or 8 C range and afternoons should get into the upper teens.
After Thursday...things start to cool off. We'll be back to highs near 10 C this coming weekend and next week still looks MUCH cooler.
Daytime highs in the -1 to +4 C range are likely. The modelling has backed off on the chance for snow on Monday, but there's still a slight risk.
As I said yesterday...there's still lots of uncertainty with the precipitation outlook for next week.
However, the big drop in temperature is VERY LIKELY.
So, enjoy this week of above-average temperatures. It's going to get a lot cooler next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers in the area this morning.
Sunny breaks late this afternoon.
High: 13
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 8
Overnight: 4
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
7am: 7
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 17
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 11
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
