Josh Classen's forecast: The big thaw begins
Edmonton finally managed to make it above -20 on Sunday.
AND...we should be above -10 C by noon with temperatures getting to around -3 C this afternoon.
We'll get closer to zero this evening and then above zero for daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday.
I have a high of 3 C in my forecast for Tuesday. I think somewhere in the 1 to 5 C range looks about right.
(I'm really just trying to be within two degrees of the actual high each day.)
Wind won't be much of a factor today, but it'll likely pick up this evening and overnight.
There's a chance we'll see some mixed precipitation push through parts of north-central Alberta Tuesday morning/midday.
AND...we can't completely rule out the risk of some freezing rain in a few spots.
So, keep an eye on that for tomorrow, especially if you have to be on highways north and northwest of Edmonton.
Thursday also has a decent chance of seeing some rain/snow mix in the morning, turning over to snow (possibly heavier snow) by the afternoon.
Long-range temperature outlook:
We'll stay mild through this week. Daytime highs will likely break 0 C each day except for this afternoon and Friday.
There DOES appear to be some cooler air set to drop in for next week.
It won't put us back into a deep freeze. But, daytime highs in the -5 to -10 C range look likely for early next week and maybe even a bit colder by the end of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: -3
Tonight - A few clouds. Becoming breezy this evening and overnight. W 15-20 km/h.
9pm: -1
Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of rain/snow mix in the morning or midday.
Slight risk of some patchy freezing rain in the area in the morning.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 2
Thursday - Cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow mix in the morning, turning to snow.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 1
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -2
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 1
