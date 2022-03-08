Josh Classen's forecast: The chill returns

Three chilly days and then temperatures start to warm up.

Daytime highs will be in the -5 C to -9 C range today through Thursday in Edmonton and area.

By Friday, warmer air moves in and (mostly) sticks around for a while.

The wind is down this morning. But, we ARE expecting it to pick up a bit late this morning and this afternoon.

It won't be anywhere near as bad as Monday though.

Wind chills will likely be in the minus teens for most of today.

No significant snowfall expected, just a risk of a few scattered flurries.

That'll be interspersed with occasional sunny breaks.

The pattern changes in a big way on Friday as warmer air comes streaming in.

There's still a bit of a "blip" Sunday (cooler and a chance of some flurries).

But, it appears we'll turn a corner by this weekend and daytime highs should start to consistently get above zero next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a few scattered flurries.

Wind: NW 10-20 with gusts in the 40 km/h range midday & this afternoon.

High: -7

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -12

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -8

Temperature falling to -12 in the evening and the rising overnight.

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Temperature falling.

Morning: -6

Afternoon: -9

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -3