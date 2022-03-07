Josh Classen's forecast: The chill strikes again
Cooler air is coming (back).
After getting just slightly above zero on Sunday in Edmonton (high of 0.4 C at the Blatchford station), temperatures are set to tumble.
We're above zero in the city this morning. But, by this afternoon we'll be three or four degrees below zero.
AND...as the temperature drops, the wind will be gusting through most of the day.
We have a low pressure system in NE Alberta this morning and that's pulling down cold air from the north.
The cold front went through the Edmonton region early this morning.
The city hit 5 C at 3 a.m. By 6 a.m., it cooled to 2 C and that tumble will continue through the day.
There may be a few flurries, but it doesn't look we'll get anything significant and there should also be some sunny breaks later in the day.
Further west, heavier snow IS likely in the foothills and mountain parks through the day.
Once the cooler air drops in, it'll stick around for most of the week.
We're expecting daytime highs in the -7 to -8 range Tue/Wed/Thu. Mornings should be in the minus teens Wed/Thu.
There IS a risk of a few flurries Tuesday, but nothing too significant.
Partly cloudy skies are likely for Wed/Thu.
Friday brings a return to "warmer" air. Daytime highs should be a degree or three above zero Fri/Sat.
BUT...with that comes a chance of wet snow turning to showers/rain on Friday.
More on that as the week progresses.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with some sunny breaks. Slight risk of a few flurries.
Wind NW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-60 km/h range.
Temperature falling.
Noon: -1
5pm: -4
Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
Wind NW 20 with gusts in the 40 km/h range.
9pm: -6
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few flurries in the afternoon.
Wind NW 10-20 with occcasional gusts near 40 km/h in the morning.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -7
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -8
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -7
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow, possibly turning to rain in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 1
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 3
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 10 more Russian political and business leaders in retaliation for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Live updates: Johnson defends treatment of Ukraine refugees
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government's treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of 'inhumane' behaviour towards the refugees.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Russian families divided over attack on Ukraine, some misled by state media
When there is conflict between nations, there are divisions within families -- a fact that is glaringly apparent in Russia’s attack of Ukraine, which has left some Russian supporters of Ukraine struggling to explain to their relatives that Putin’s version of events is not reality.
Non-citizens of Ukraine don't qualify for temporary refuge from war in Canada
The Canadian government is allowing Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression to come to Canada temporarily for a period of two years 'for those who need a safe haven while the war ravages their homeland,' Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week, but the program is only available to Ukraine citizens.
Calgary
-
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
-
Support for Ukraine continues to pour out of Alberta
Albertans continue to show their support for the Ukrainian community by stockpiling goods and raising funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
How a can of body spray helped 3 cousins survive after they became stranded on a northern Sask. lake
Thomas Barnett looked to the dark sky and prayed. He prayed for wood and to stay awake despite signs of hypothermia creeping through his body.
-
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
-
Saskatoon march calls for no fly zone over Ukraine
Oleksandr Atamanchuk wants to make the sound of air raid sirens a distant memory for his family back home.
Regina
-
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
-
Regina kicks off women's history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
'Unprecedented' gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below 700, ICU admissions under 250
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario remains below the 700 mark for the second straight day as ICU admissions related to the virus held steady under 250 for the same duration of time.
-
Doctors at major Ontario hospital network speak out about 'abusive' work conditions
A group of doctors at a major hospital network in Ontario are speaking out about what they call terrifying working conditions, and a declared conflict of interest situation concerning hospital purchases.
-
'The calm before the storm': Gas prices in Ontario could reach $2 per litre by end of March
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
Montreal
-
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate.
-
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
-
Boil water advisory in effect in Vaudreuil-Dorion after water main break
A major water main break in Vaudreuil-Dorion has forced a boil water advisory for several neighbourhoods.
Ottawa
-
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
-
Record gas prices bring pain at the pumps
Gas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below 700, ICU admissions under 250
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario remains below the 700 mark for the second straight day as ICU admissions related to the virus held steady under 250 for the same duration of time.
-
Inclement weather: School closures and cancellations
Some local school boards have closed schools and offices to students and staff on Monday, due to inclement weather.
-
Freezing rain and slippery road conditions expected across Waterloo Region
Environment Canada is urging motorists to drive with caution after issuing a freezing rain warning in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Those who consume even a few alcoholic drinks a week have smaller brains, research finds
New research has found a correlation between even modest levels of alcohol consumption and reduced brain size.
-
Live updates: Johnson defends treatment of Ukraine refugees
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government's treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of 'inhumane' behaviour towards the refugees.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg warehouse destroyed in industrial area fire
A fire in Winnipeg’s Chevrier neighbourhood on Sunday has left a warehouse destroyed.
-
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
-
Winnipeg beader flying high after her work was featured during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is almost over and for one Winnipeg beader, it has been a whirlwind experience, as her work was featured during the event.
Vancouver
-
British Columbians 60 or older now eligible for free rapid test kits
British Columbians aged 60 and older can now get free COVID-19 rapid tests from participating pharmacies.
-
High gas prices, inflation increase driving more clients to Metro Vancouver food banks
With Canada's recent inflation increase and a record-breaking rise in gas prices, a Metro Vancouver food bank says it's seeing a greater demand for its services.
-
'Have to stand up': Dozens gather at Surrey, B.C., rally in support of Ukraine
Dozens of people gathered Sunday at a Surrey park holding Ukrainian flags and signs calling for peace and expressing solidarity with the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Test of new ferry could result in 'bonus' sailings on mid-Island route
Testing of a new BC Ferries vessel may result in "bonus" sailings between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, according to the island's ferry advisory committee.
-
Debris from cargo ship spill last fall spreading along B.C. coast: beach cleaners
A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from a cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.
-
Anti-mandate protesters return to B.C. legislature
Another convoy of anti-mandate protesters descended on the B.C. legislature Saturday, gathering on the lawn to voice opposition to COVID-19-related public health orders.