Josh Classen's forecast: The cooldown begins

A cold front punching through north-central Alberta early this morning is delivering some rain and gusty wind.

For the Edmonton region, the precipitation should move out of the area by mid-morning. But, the wind will stick around most of the day.

The strongest gusts will likely come through this morning (50-70 km/h range).

That'll become 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range through the late morning and afternoon hours.

Wednesday was another day with temperatures around 20 C across central and northern Alberta. But, it'll be a LONG time before we see those kind of temperatures again.

Southern Alberta gets one more really warm day today. But, we'll see highs in the 11 to 15 C range in central and northern Alberta today.

Edmonton should hit a high of about 14 C. That's almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Sure...it'll be windy. On the positive side though: It'll be sunny this afternoon and we'll still be several degrees above the average high of 9 C.

The cooling trend WILL continue right into the weekend.

We'll slip to a high near 10 C in Edmonton on Friday.

Saturday/Sunday should hit highs in the 7 or 8 C range with mornings a few degrees below 0 C.

We STILL haven't had an official frost at the Blatchford weather station.

THAT will change before the end of the weekend. The record for the "latest first frost" is Oct. 22, 1975.

The first frost this year Looks like it'll probably be Saturday morning, which is Oct. 22.

So...it's very likely that we'll tie another record.

Wednesday was Edmonton's record-tying 12th 20-degree day in October (equalling the mark from 1923).

Saturday's probably a record-tying "latest first frost."

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK: After this morning's showers, it looks relatively dry for the Edmonton area.

Friday and the weekend will bring some rain and snow to parts of the mountain parks and the foothills.

That'll be significant snowfall in a few spots further south. Calgary will likely see some snow.

But, it's really starting to appear that the Edmonton region and even the Red Deer region won't get much, if any precipitation on Saturday.

So...I've taken the chance of precipitation out of the forecast for Edmonton on Saturday. We'll continue to watch to see if that system shifts.

But, for now...it looks like we'll miss out on the weekend rain/snow.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h for most of the day.

High: 14

Tonight - Clear early. Becoming Partly cloudy overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: 8

Friday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7