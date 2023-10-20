Josh Classen's forecast: The cooling trend begins

Get set for a 20-degree swing in the coming days.

Temperatures in Edmonton hit a high of 22 C on Thursday. By Monday, we'll have an afternoon high near 0 C.

That cooling trend starts today. We're off to a mild start this morning with some clouds in the Edmonton region and some showers for areas south of the city, including Red Deer.

Those clouds and that precipitation should move off by mid-to-late morning, leaving us sunny this afternoon.

Temperatures should top out in the low to mid teens today and that's still warmer than average.

The average high for Oct. 20 is 10 C.

Saturday's a bit closer to average (high of 11 or 12 C).

THEN...a high near 5 C Sunday and around 0 C on Monday.

We still haven't had a LOW below 0 C in Edmonton this Autumn. But, we'll probably get some daytime HIGHS below 0 C Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

Mornings will be in the -5 C to -10 C range next week.

So...find your warmer coats, toques, mitts, windshield scraper etc. You're going to want them next week.

Precipitation outlook:

There's a good chance of some flurries/light snow across northern Alberta on Sunday. There's a slight risk we'll see a few flurries in the Edmonton area Sunday afternoon.

Monday has a chance of a few flurries (no significant snowfall though).

Beyond Monday, there's a bit of uncertainty. There's some modelling showing heavier snow in the mountains and across southern Alberta on Tuesday. If that DOES develop, then we might see some of that snow in the Edmonton region.

BUT...the Canadian model has significantly less snow in the west and south on Tuesday.

For now, I'm just going with "mostly cloudy" for Tuesday. We'll just have to keep an eye on that setup in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Mainly clear this evening. Increasing cloud after midnight.

9pm: 9

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2