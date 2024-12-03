Josh Classen's forecast: The melt is on, with more snow coming tonight and Wednesday
Temperatures rose to 2 C late Monday night after hovering around -5 C through much of Monday afternoon.
We'll continue to see some "abnormal" temperature patterns through the next few days.
Today's warmest temperatures will likely be this morning and midday. Then, we'll start to cool by mid-to-late afternoon.
Breezy today, as well. That wind is helping temperatures rise as it mixes down some of the warmer air aloft with the upper ridge sitting over the province.
Wednesday's warmest temperatures will be in the evening hours.
AND...Thursday's daytime high probably won't come until the evening hours, either.
Bottom line: above 0 C for most of today, colder and snowy Wednesday, then warming back up for Thursdday-Saturday with temperatures getting above 0 C all three days. (For specific timing of temperatures, check the forecast below.)
Precipitation Outlook:
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Cold Lake region early this morning. That will likely end soon.
The focus today will be on northwest Alberta as some heavier snow develops around Grande Prairie this afternoon and then heads southeast toward the Edmonton area this evening.
10+ cm of snow is possible in parts of northwest Alberta by Wednesday morning.
The snowfall total for Edmonton and area is a little trickier because it'll change from snow to ice pellets and/or freezing rain at some point midday or in the afternoon.
I think it's very likely we'll get at least 2-6 cm of accumulation overnight and up to noon Wednesday (possibly more).
Watch the WxBlast video and CTV News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight and we'll take an updated look at that.
Keep an eye out for slick roads on the drive home today as temperatures start to fall and things begin freezing over.
Then...the morning commute Wednesday will be impacted by icy roads with fresh snow on top and the drive home will be affected by the potential for freezing rain.
If you have highway travel plans for tonight or Wednesday, check road conditions before heading out and you MAY want to start thinking about delaying non-essential travel Wednesday.
Conditions will improve dramatically for Thursday as we warm back up and the some sun returns.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.
Wind: 10-15 km/h with occasional gusts around 25 km/h
Noon: 5
3pm: 3
6pm: -2
Tonight - Periods of snow. 1 to 4cm likely by morning.
9pm: -6
Wednesday - Cloudy with 1 to 4cm snow in the morning. Ice pellets and freezing rain risk in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -10
5pm: -5
9pm: -2
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
4pm: 2
9pm: 4
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 4
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 3
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 0
