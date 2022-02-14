Josh Classen's forecast: Turning cooler and snowier this week

wxblog Feb. 14 2022

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?

According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island