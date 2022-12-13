Josh Classen's forecast: Turning mild today and for the rest of the week

The cold air lingers through the morning hours today. But, we should be in for a nice warm-up later today.

Temperatures will get back to around -10 C by midday and we'll hit a high of around -3 C sometime this evening.

As that warm air moves in, we have some snow that'll move across central and northern Alberta.

I don't think this'll be a HUGE dump of snow in the Edmonton region, probably somewhere between 1 and 3 cm.

Eastern Alberta and the northeast could pick up closer to 5 cm from Fort McMurray south to Coronation. Even higher accumulation is expected north of Fort McMurray.

Temperatures won't change much overnight and we'll be in the -3 C to -6 C range in Edmonton for the morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday.

I think some slightly cooler air will drop in through the late afternoon hours. So, it'll likely be warmer as you head to work/school than it will be coming home.

Mild conditions persist through Thursday/Friday with highs near -5 C and mornings in the -12 C to -15 C range.

THEN...the pattern changes this weekend.

We get a chance of some snow Saturday as cooler air starts to drop in.

Sunday-Thursday will very likely have daytime highs in the -20s and mornings near -30 C.

So...it'll be a cold end to "autumn" with winter officially starting next Wednesday (the 21st).

How long will that deep freeze last? Probably through to the end of next week. BUT...there are indications that we'll see some milder air return to central Alberta by the 23rd to Dec. 26.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of flurries or light snow late this afternoon. 1 to 3 cm likely.

Noon: -10

5pm: -6

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow early this evening.

9pm: -3

Temperature steady overnight.

Wednesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon.

7am: -6

2pm: -3

5pm: -9

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day snow.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -20