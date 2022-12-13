Josh Classen's forecast: Turning mild today and for the rest of the week
The cold air lingers through the morning hours today. But, we should be in for a nice warm-up later today.
Temperatures will get back to around -10 C by midday and we'll hit a high of around -3 C sometime this evening.
As that warm air moves in, we have some snow that'll move across central and northern Alberta.
I don't think this'll be a HUGE dump of snow in the Edmonton region, probably somewhere between 1 and 3 cm.
Eastern Alberta and the northeast could pick up closer to 5 cm from Fort McMurray south to Coronation. Even higher accumulation is expected north of Fort McMurray.
Temperatures won't change much overnight and we'll be in the -3 C to -6 C range in Edmonton for the morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday.
I think some slightly cooler air will drop in through the late afternoon hours. So, it'll likely be warmer as you head to work/school than it will be coming home.
Mild conditions persist through Thursday/Friday with highs near -5 C and mornings in the -12 C to -15 C range.
THEN...the pattern changes this weekend.
We get a chance of some snow Saturday as cooler air starts to drop in.
Sunday-Thursday will very likely have daytime highs in the -20s and mornings near -30 C.
So...it'll be a cold end to "autumn" with winter officially starting next Wednesday (the 21st).
How long will that deep freeze last? Probably through to the end of next week. BUT...there are indications that we'll see some milder air return to central Alberta by the 23rd to Dec. 26.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of flurries or light snow late this afternoon. 1 to 3 cm likely.
Noon: -10
5pm: -6
Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow early this evening.
9pm: -3
Temperature steady overnight.
Wednesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon.
7am: -6
2pm: -3
5pm: -9
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day snow.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -5
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -12
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -20
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning mild today and for the rest of the week
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday that she has directed the Canadian Armed Forces to end its jurisdiction over sexual crimes, even as military police say they have faced challenges transferring such cases to civilian counterparts.
Hospital considering hiring unvaccinated staff indicative of 'crisis situation': expert
As Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system faces critical staffing shortages, particularly among registered nurses, some hospitals are looking at the possibility of hiring unvaccinated workers to boost care capacity.
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year
Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'
Retired ice dancing sweethearts Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir invested into Order of Canada
Canada's retired ice dancing sweethearts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be adding one more medal to their storied career after being invested into the Order of Canada.
Alberta fireball challenges theories of solar system's origin: Western University
A fireball over the skies of central Alberta last year captured the attention of international researchers, including astronomers at London, Ont.'s Western University. On Monday, the university announced that the cosmic origins of this particular meteoroid is now 'challenging' long-held beliefs about the origins of the solar system.
Here are the Canada Post shipping deadlines for 2022 holiday season
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
Calgary
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident
The friends of a Calgary man say they are saddened and heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Saskatoon
-
VIDO asks city for more money to build Centre for Pandemic Research
The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) is seeking city council's help to become the national Centre for Pandemic Research.
-
Sask. gas station staff stop man armed with gun
Three convenience store workers took matters into their own hands when an armed man burst into the Nipawin Esso Par-A-Mart Confectionery on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
Regina
-
Court to hear Regina councillors' lawsuit against city manager
A court application filed against Regina’s city manager by two councillors is set to go before a judge on Tuesday morning.
-
Verdict in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial expected today
A judge is expected to give her decision in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial on Tuesday afternoon, more than one month since closing arguments took place.
-
Sask. gas prices lower than originally predicted to end 2022
Gasoline prices in Saskatchewan are significantly lower than some experts predicted they would be as the holidays approach.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
-
'I want to see him': Father of Dieppe, N.B., murder victim speaks
It was an emotional day in a Moncton courtroom as the man charged with first-degree murder in 24-year-old Max Boudreau's death appeared before a judge.
Toronto
-
TPS constable files $30M complaint against police association alleging it sided with sexual abusers
A Toronto Police constable is seeking millions in compensation from the association that represents officers, saying it refused to represent her during her years-long complaints of harassment as some people in association positions actively sexually harassed and assaulted her.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect taken into custody in connection with seemingly random slashing attacks downtown
A suspect in two seemingly random slashing attacks in downtown Toronto last week has been arrested, CP24 has learned.
-
Woman in her 80s killed in head-on collision in northwest Toronto
A woman in her 80s has died after a head-on collision in northwest Toronto Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, critically injured after hit and run in downtown Montreal: police
A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.
-
Quebec to offer free antiviral flu drug in pharmacies
With flu season in full swing, Quebec's health ministry will soon make an antiviral drug freely available at pharmacies in the hopes that it helps take the pressure off of crowded doctor's offices and emergency rooms.
-
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting teen
Quebec's major junior hockey league is acknowledging two of its former players have been accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl six years ago.
Ottawa
-
Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday that she has directed the Canadian Armed Forces to end its jurisdiction over sexual crimes, even as military police say they have faced challenges transferring such cases to civilian counterparts.
-
Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Barrhaven
A pedestrian was critically injured when a driver struck him with a vehicle in Barrhaven Tuesday morning.
-
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE | Here's how much a house in Ottawa is expected to cost in 2023
Home prices in Ottawa will slightly increase by the end of next year, according to a new forecast.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo to announce location of managed encampment today
The Region of Waterloo is set to reveal the location of its first outdoor shelter, sometimes referred to as a managed encampment, today at 1 p.m.
-
Waterloo region public school board votes to encourage masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees voted in favour of a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Sunday stabbing in Kitchener sends two men to hospital
Two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
-
Winnipeg resident charged in northern Ont. with sexual assault on multiple victims
A 24-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing a list of charges including sexual assault against three people in northern Ontario, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Teens facing charges, victim identified in fatal stabbing at Millennium Library
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Colorado low could bring up to 30 cm to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba this week, with accumulations that could range between 20 and 30 centimetres (cm).
-
'We just want you home': Family of missing drag performer concerned about his well-being
A Winnipeg man well-known in the city's drag performance community is missing, family and friends say.
Vancouver
-
House fire in East Vancouver sends woman to hospital in critical condition
A woman is in critical condition in hospital after an aggressive house fire in East Vancouver Monday night.
-
After World Cup, rising soccer star returns to B.C. school to inspire students
Fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar, rising soccer star Joel Waterman made a triumphant return to his former high school in B.C.'s Fraser Valley Monday to share some inspiring words with students.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested following break-in and stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
The Nanaimo RCMP say one man is in custody and another suspect is still at large following a stabbing in the city on Saturday morning.
-
B.C. mom loses appeal arguing Indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on children's religious freedom
A Vancouver Island mother who argued that an Indigenous smudging ceremony and prayer demonstration at her children's school violated their religious freedoms has been ordered to pay the court costs incurred by the school district after losing her appeal in the case.
-
Another African serval goes missing on Vancouver Island
Another exotic cat has gone missing on Vancouver Island, according to volunteer pet search group ROAM.