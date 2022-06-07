Josh Classen's forecast: Turning sunnier and warmer
Clouds and a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region early this morning.
We should get some sun breaking through the clouds by late morning and then a "mix of sun and cloud" for this afternoon.
Temperatures near 20 C late this afternoon.
Monday's rain totals are in: 10 to 15 mm of rain fell in much of south and west Edmonton while most of downtown, east and north Edmonton reported 5 to 10 mm.
AND...we may not be done with precipitation this week.
There's a chance of a scattered shower in the region today.
Wednesday afternoon has the potential for a late-day shower or thunderstorm and Sunday looks like it has the potential to be wet.
A warming trend settles in over the next few days.
Back to a high near 20 C today and then afternoon highs in the 22 to 25 C range for Wednesday-Saturday.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.
High: 19
Tonight - A few clouds overnight.
9pm: 14
Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 22
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 24
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 22
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 17
WEATHER
