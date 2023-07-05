Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heat

After starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.

Daytime highs should be above average through the next five to 10 days in Edmonton (average highs for early July are 22/23 C).

We have a slight risk of a shower Thursday (especially midday), and a chance of some hit-and-miss showers late Friday.

But, rain doesn't look like it'll be a big feature in the weather pattern for the city over the next few days.

The best chance for some showers and/or thunderstorms today is across northern Alberta and in the foothills.

There's a cold front that'll sweep across the north that'll set off those showers and we'll probably see that weak front move through the Edmonton region early in the day Thursday.

Temperatures really don't look THAT much cooler behind the front, but we WILL get a more northerly wind direction and that could bring some smoke back into the area.

Wildfire smoke modelling indicates a bit of an increase in smoky/hazy conditions for north-central Alberta (including Edmonton) on Thursday.

At this point, it doesn't look like it'll be more than a "low to moderate" risk on the Air Quality Health Index.

Looking LONGer range: Daytime highs jump into the 25 to 30 C range by the weekend and into early next week. So, the heat's coming back.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. A few clouds this afternoon.

High: 26

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 22

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a midday shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 29

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 30