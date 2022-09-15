Josh Classen's forecast: Two more 20s, then a bit cooler for the weekend

wxblog Sept. 15 2022

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

The mace is pictured as members of parliament pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island