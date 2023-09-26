Josh Classen's forecast: Warm again today, cooling trend begins Wednesday

A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 11 to 15 C range for LOWS! The average HIGH for Sept. 26 is 16 C.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunny breaks midday and this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to 21 or 22 C this afternoon and this is probably our last day in the 20s for a while.

Some "cooler" (more seasonal) air is set to drop in over the next few days and we're looking at the possibility of some occasional scattered showers.

There's really not a major system coming through. But, we'll see some showers and thunderstorms develop in the foothills later today.

The Edmonton area could see a shower late this evening and/or early Wednesday morning.

Doesn't really look like it'll amount to much (if we get anything at all).

Thursday also has a slight chance of some scattered showers in the morning and you could even make the case for Friday.

Precipitation outlook elsewhere around Alberta:

Scattered showers in north-central Alberta Wednesday morning, becoming more organized in northeastern Alberta Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Showers in the foothills late Wednesday.

Scattered showers across central and north-central Alberta Thursday morning.

Showers in the foothills late Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 30% chance of a shower late this evening.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - 30% chance of a shower early in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the morning.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17