Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and (mostly) dry start to Autumn
We're into the final day of Summer 2023. The Autumnal Equinox occurs on the 23rd of September this year (although...just barely).
The midpoint of the sun will cross over the equator at 12:50 Saturday morning.
It's still going to FEEL like late summer for a few days though.
Sunshine and temperatures into the low 20s this afternoon.
We'll be sunny again for most of Saturday with an afternoon highs in the low 20s.
Then...a little "wrinkle" in the weekend forecast.
There's an area of low pressure that'll develop in west-central AB late Saturday.
That system won't move right across the Edmonton region. Instead, it'll drive north through Sunday.
So, most (probably all) of the rain will be in NW Alberta Saturday night/Sunday.
But...you can't rule out the chance of a shower in or near Edmonton Saturday evening/overnight. So, I'm putting a 30 per cent chance of a shower into the forecast for Saturday night.
Some slightly "cooler" air slips in behind that system.
Emphasis on SLIGHTLY. Afternoon highs will still be in the 18- to 21-degree range for Sunday/Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday.
Looking longer range - It appears we'll cool to highs in the 12- to 16-degree range for the end of next week.
As for precip - outside of the slight risk Saturday night, it's a dry forecast for Edmonton and surrounding areas.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny. Becoming breezy this afternoon.
High: 22
Tonight - Clear.
9pm: 17
Saturday - Autumn Equinox
Sunny with some late-day clouds.
30% chance of evening and/or overnight showers.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 19
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 20
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 21
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 19
