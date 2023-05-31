Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and possibly stormy end to May

Areas just west and north of Edmonton were treated to an overnight shower and thunderstorm.

AND...we may end today with some more activity.

For this morning, we have some fog patches that should dissipate by mid-morning.

Temperatures will climb to around 18 C by noon and should hit a high of 23 C late this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in the Edmonton region late this afternoon and/or this evening.

There's a risk of isolated severe storms with large hail and damaging gusts. East-central Alberta looks to be the region with the highest potential for that.

We're still anticipating some showers or periods of light rain to move up from the south late tonight.

Areas from around Edmonton south along the QEII to Calgary should get a nice little slow and steady rain Thursday morning.

That'll move off into east-central and northeastern Alberta in the afternoon.

For the Edmonton region, we'll see some sunny breaks Thursday afternoon and just a slight risk of an pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

It'll be one of the cooler days we've had in a while with a daytime high below 20 C.

Warmer air moves back in quickly, though. We're in the low 20s Friday, mid 20s Saturday and Sunday and mid-to-upper 20s for daytime highs most of next week.

The one exception could be Monday. I've put a chance of some morning showers into the forecast for Monday and if that does pan out, we'll probably only get to around 20 C for a high.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Fog patches dissipating by mid-morning. Mix of sun & cloud.

60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

70% chance of showers or periods of light rain developing overnight.

9pm: 18

Thursday - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain in the morning.

Sunny breaks in the afternoon with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: 13

Afteroon High: 20