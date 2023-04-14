Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and sunny weekend amid unsettled weekdays

Sunshine and warm weather throughout the weekend in Edmonton.

But, we end the work week with another unsettled "average" day.

Edmonton's average high for this time of year is 11 C.

We've had two consecutive days with highs of 11 C Wednesday and Thursday and we're looking to make it three in a row this afternoon.

AND...just like the last two days, morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds and some scattered showers in the region.

(But, just like the last two days, more parts of the city will get missed than hit.)

Cooler air aloft means we're still dealing with some instability today.

Aside from scattered, brief showers...we may also see the odd lightning strike and perhaps even some pockets of snow pellets (graupel).

A weak and short-lived upper ridge ripples across the province this weekend. That warmer air aloft should put an end to the instability.

So...we get mainly sunny skies (still possibly a few clouds, but not the late-afternoon development we've seen these past few days).

Temperatures are still expected to climb into the mid to upper teens Saturday/Sunday for daytime highs.

BUT...it won't last long. MUCH cooler air drives back in for early next week and we have a very good chance of showers or periods of rain in the Edmonton region Monday.

There's a lot of uncertainty beyond Monday. However, as of right now, it appears we'll get daytime highs in single digits Tuesday/Wednesday with a chance of rain OR snow.

So...enjoy the weekend. We'll be back to slightly cooler, cloudier, wetter (and possibly snowy) conditions through the first half of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.

A few brief, scattered showers in the area late this afternoon.

High: 11

Tonight - Clouds this evening, clearing overnight.

9pm: 7

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Sunny with some increasing cloud late in the day.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7