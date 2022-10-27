Josh Classen's forecast: Warm...but windy
Temperatures climb back into double digits this afternoon and it looks like we'll have double-digit highs through Friday through Sunday in Edmonton.
Today will probably have the warmest temperature, but it may not FEEL as warm as Friday/Saturday because of the wind.
We're expecting sustained wind in the 20 km/h range with gusts around 40 km/h late this morning and through the afternoon.
Gusts should start to taper off in the evening.
So, that'll take a bit of the "shine" off a 15 C late-October day.
A cold front (more like a cool front) slides across the province late today and produces some heavy snow through the mountain parks, particularly at higher elevations.
A winter storm warning has been issued for Highway 93 from Jasper to Lake Louise.
We also have wind warnings in effect for western and northwestern Alberta from the Peace Country all the way down to the southwest corner of the province. Gusts in the 60 to 90 km/h range are likely through the day.
Calmer conditons on Friday and Saturday. Still 10-15 km/h wind...but MUCH calmer than what we're expecting today.
A big transition occurs Sunday night/early Monday as some cooler air starts to drop in.
We'll go from the low teens Sunday afternoon to a high near 6 C Monday.
AND...as the cold front goes through, we might see some showers or wet snow Sunday night/Monday morning.
The longer-range outlook has even cooler temperatures for most of next week = daytime highs near 0 C, probably even a day or two with a high BELOW 0 C.
AND...the latest GDPS model is projecting a significant snowfall for Wednesday of next week.
That's possible, but I wouldn't bank on it just yet. Still a lot of time between now and next Wednesday, so we'll need to wait and see how that setup develops.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
Wind becoming 20 gusting to 40 by late morning and staying gusty through the afternoon.
High: 15
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this evening.
9pm: 9
Friday - Morning clouds. Afternoon sun.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 12
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 10
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 13
30% chance of evening/overnight showers or wet flurries.
Monday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Then...Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 6
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
