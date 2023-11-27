Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to a warmer-than-average month
Daytime highs continue to climb above 0 C and well above the late-November average high of -3 C.
Edmonton hit 3 C both Saturday and Sunday. We should be in the 3 to 5 C range today and in the 4 to 7 C range Tuesday.
After Tuesday, temperatures WILL slip. Wednesday's shaping up to be right around 0 C for high and we'll drop to sub-- C daytime highs for Thursday through Saturday.
There's some uncertainty about just HOW cold it'll get at the end of the week. But, I think highs in the -1 to -8 C range are likely.
For now, I've kept the forecast at the higher end of that spectrum (emphasis on "for now").
Elsewhere, we have a freezing rain warning for High Level and Fort Chipewyan areas.
There might be a few wet flurries near Fort McMurray, but most (probably all) of the precipitation should stay to the north.
Edmonton and area gets a mix of sun and cloud through the day with some increasing wind this afternoon.
Wind speeds should be up around 20 km/h gusting to 30 km/h out of the west through the afternoon.
Calmer conditions develop for Tuesday and then Wednesday looks like it'll be a bit gusty.
Wednesday morning is the only chance of a few flurries in the Edmonton region (and it's a SLIGHT risk).
IF we get anything early Wednesday, it won't amount to much/anything.
It's still looking very likely that we'll get to the end of the first week of December without any measurable snow on the ground.
Looking LONG range: After the cooldown at the end of this week, another warm-up looks like for early NEXT week as daytime highs are projected to be back above 0 C.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming breezy this afternoon.
Wind: W 20 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.
High: 4
Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.
9pm: 2
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 6
Wednesday - Partly cloudy with a slight risk of flurries early in the morning, then Mainly sunny.
Wind becoming NW 20-30 gusting to 40-50 km/h in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 1
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -2
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -2
