Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to a warmer-than-average month

Daytime highs continue to climb above 0 C and well above the late-November average high of -3 C.

Edmonton hit 3 C both Saturday and Sunday. We should be in the 3 to 5 C range today and in the 4 to 7 C range Tuesday.

After Tuesday, temperatures WILL slip. Wednesday's shaping up to be right around 0 C for high and we'll drop to sub-- C daytime highs for Thursday through Saturday.

There's some uncertainty about just HOW cold it'll get at the end of the week. But, I think highs in the -1 to -8 C range are likely.

For now, I've kept the forecast at the higher end of that spectrum (emphasis on "for now").

Elsewhere, we have a freezing rain warning for High Level and Fort Chipewyan areas.

There might be a few wet flurries near Fort McMurray, but most (probably all) of the precipitation should stay to the north.

Edmonton and area gets a mix of sun and cloud through the day with some increasing wind this afternoon.

Wind speeds should be up around 20 km/h gusting to 30 km/h out of the west through the afternoon.

Calmer conditions develop for Tuesday and then Wednesday looks like it'll be a bit gusty.

Wednesday morning is the only chance of a few flurries in the Edmonton region (and it's a SLIGHT risk).

IF we get anything early Wednesday, it won't amount to much/anything.

It's still looking very likely that we'll get to the end of the first week of December without any measurable snow on the ground.

Looking LONG range: After the cooldown at the end of this week, another warm-up looks like for early NEXT week as daytime highs are projected to be back above 0 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming breezy this afternoon.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Partly cloudy with a slight risk of flurries early in the morning, then Mainly sunny.

Wind becoming NW 20-30 gusting to 40-50 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2