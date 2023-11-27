EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to a warmer-than-average month

    wxblog Nov. 27 2023

    Daytime highs continue to climb above 0 C and well above the late-November average high of -3 C.

    Edmonton hit 3 C both Saturday and Sunday. We should be in the 3 to 5 C range today and in the 4 to 7 C range Tuesday.

    After Tuesday, temperatures WILL slip. Wednesday's shaping up to be right around 0 C for high and we'll drop to sub-- C daytime highs for Thursday through Saturday.

    There's some uncertainty about just HOW cold it'll get at the end of the week. But, I think highs in the -1 to -8 C range are likely.

    For now, I've kept the forecast at the higher end of that spectrum (emphasis on "for now").

    Elsewhere, we have a freezing rain warning for High Level and Fort Chipewyan areas.

    There might be a few wet flurries near Fort McMurray, but most (probably all) of the precipitation should stay to the north.

    Edmonton and area gets a mix of sun and cloud through the day with some increasing wind this afternoon.

    Wind speeds should be up around 20 km/h gusting to 30 km/h out of the west through the afternoon.

    Calmer conditions develop for Tuesday and then Wednesday looks like it'll be a bit gusty.

    Wednesday morning is the only chance of a few flurries in the Edmonton region (and it's a SLIGHT risk).

    IF we get anything early Wednesday, it won't amount to much/anything.

    It's still looking very likely that we'll get to the end of the first week of December without any measurable snow on the ground.

    Looking LONG range: After the cooldown at the end of this week, another warm-up looks like for early NEXT week as daytime highs are projected to be back above 0 C.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming breezy this afternoon.

    Wind: W 20 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.

    High: 4

     

    Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

    9pm: 2

     

    Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 6

     

    Wednesday - Partly cloudy with a slight risk of flurries early in the morning, then Mainly sunny.

    Wind becoming NW 20-30 gusting to 40-50 km/h in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 1

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -9

    Afternoon High: -2

     

    Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -11

    Afternoon High: -4

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -12

    Afternoon High: -2  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News