Josh Classen's forecast: Warm end to September

As we head into the first weekend of Autumn and the final week of September, there's no reason to expect temperatures to cool off significantly.

Edmonton's average daytime high for the this time of year is in the 15-16 C range.

We'll be a handful of degrees warmer than that today and Saturday and then eight to 10 degrees above average early next week.

AND...sunny skies right through the weekend and not much cloud early next week, either.

Today WILL feature some clouds and we can't completely rule out the chance of a brief, spotty shower in the area.

Most of the city and surrounding area should miss out on that precipitation today.

There ARE some showers west and southwest of Edmonton this morning. But, most (probably all) of that will pass south of the city.

Areas like Red Deer, Ponoka and maybe Wetaskiwin have a better chance of seeing some precipitation. But, even there, it's not likely going to amount to much.

After today, no significant chance of precipitation for until perhaps late next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a scattered shower in the area.

High: 19

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23